It’s been a rough week and a half for Eau Claire’s Matt Bottcher.
The Express’ second baseman has been battling a dislocated pinky finger and he’s seen his batting average fall 35 points since July 21, dropping him behind La Crosse’s JT Schwartz in the race for the Northwoods’ League batting title.
But a pair of hits, including a clutch two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh helped lift the Express to a 7-3 victory over the Willmar Stingers on Wednesday at Carson Park.
Bottcher has been dealing with the pinky injury for three weeks now, according to Express manager Dale Varsho.
“It kind of pops in and out all the time. So he sometimes struggles swinging the bat,” Varsho said. “He’s just trying to grind through it.”
Bottcher, however, won’t use the injury as an excuse for his recent performance.
“You can’t blame it on that,” he said. “When you start off the season really hot, there’s always going to be some sort of a plateau, so I’m not really too worried about that.”
The triple was part of a four-run inning. He cashed in Sam Stonskas, who led things off in the seventh with a single to left, and Brock Burton, who hit a one-out single through the right side of the infield.
“When you’re struggling it’s definitely hard having a lot of confidence going up to the plate in each at bat, so that was a nice lift off my shoulders,” Bottcher said.
The big inning came immediately following some tough luck for the Express.
After seeing Willmar’s Brennan McKenzie pull a home run and a single in his first two at-bats, Varsho decided to make an adjustment.
When the Stingers’ first baseman came up in the top of the seventh, he moved Bottcher over to the left side of the infield to put three infielders on the shortstop side.
“We just try to get in their heads a little bit,” Varsho said. “Overall, we just thought that was a good situation. … We’re going to try to do some different things to get through some struggles.”
More often than not, the shift works, but McKenzie rolled a grounder right to the second baseman’s traditional spot. Instead of a routine out, McKenzie easily reached first and cashed in the game-tying run from second.
“We’re just playing the numbers because odds are he’ll hit into the shift, but sometimes it just gets beat,” reliever Brad Rindfleisch said.
The unlucky single was the lone hiccup for Rindfleisch, who made his Northwoods debut. The UW-Stout student from West Bend allowed just one run over two innings pitched while striking out three.
“The nerves got to me a little at the start there. I had a leadoff walk,” Rindfleisch said. “But I kind of calmed down after that. It was just a good time.”
Starter Rece Finck went six strong for Eau Claire, surrendering five hits and one run while recording five strikeouts.
Eau Claire hits the road for a quick two-game set with Duluth starting at 6:35 p.m. today. Colt Mink (3-3) gets the ball in the opener. He has a 4.09 ERA in eight starts this season.
Eau Claire 7, Willmar 3
Willmar 100 000 101 — 3 7 0
Eau Claire 002 000 41x — 7 12 0
WP: Brad Rindfleisch (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Garrett Herring (2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
Leading hitters — Willmar: Brennan McKenzie 3-4 (R, 3 RBI), Noah Haupt 2-3. Eau Claire: Brock Burton 3-4 (R, RBI), Matt Bottcher, 2-5 (R, 2 RBI, 3B), Zach Gilles 1-2 (2 RBI), Sam Kohnle 2-4 (R, RBI), Sam Stonskas 2-4 (R).
Records: Eau Claire 34-28; Willmar 35-27.