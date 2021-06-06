The Eau Claire Express got the tying run 90 feet away from home plate, but couldn’t finish off their rally on Sunday.
The Express stranded the tying run on third base in the top of the ninth inning and fell to Duluth 4-3 at Wade Stadium.
Eau Claire trailed 4-0 after the fourth inning but slowly chipped away at the deficit, plating two runs in the fifth. Down by two entering the ninth, Max Blessinger got aboard on an error and Sam Hunt and Jake Nelson followed with a single and walk, respectively, to load the bases.
Henry George hit a grounder to third base and the Huskies took the out at third to bring home Blessinger and trim the lead to one. Nelson stole third to put the tying run a base away, but Ryan Lin-Peistrup popped out to second base to end the game.
Hunt finished with three hits for the Express. Conner Mackay, who started on opening day for the Express, took the loss after working five frames and surrendering all four of Duluth’s runs. He struck out seven.
Duluth’s three runs in the second inning all came with two outs. Michael Brooks hit a two-RBI single and Ambren Voitik followed with a run-scoring single of his own.
Nelson drove in a run with a single in the fifth inning, and Hunt scored on a groundout for the Express.
George had two hits for Eau Claire and is hitting .393 early on in the season.
The defeat dropped Eau Claire to 1-6 this season. The Express are at the bottom of the Great Plains East Division.
The series continues on Monday when the Express host the Huskies at Carson Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.