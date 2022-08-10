Express logo

The game the Eau Claire Express played at Mankato Wednesday evening featured some very back-and-forth scoring. There were four lead changes, but ultimately Eau Claire defeated the MoonDogs 9-7 for its fifth straight victory.

Cadyn Schwabe, Peter Brookshaw, Sam Kuchinski and Charlie Szykwony all scored in the first inning to put the Express ahead 4-0, but the MoonDogs scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-4 lead. Eau Claire added run in the top of the fourth inning to tie things up at five. Mankato broke the tie in the fifth inning with a run to make it 6-5 in their favor.