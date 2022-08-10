The game the Eau Claire Express played at Mankato Wednesday evening featured some very back-and-forth scoring. There were four lead changes, but ultimately Eau Claire defeated the MoonDogs 9-7 for its fifth straight victory.
Cadyn Schwabe, Peter Brookshaw, Sam Kuchinski and Charlie Szykwony all scored in the first inning to put the Express ahead 4-0, but the MoonDogs scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-4 lead. Eau Claire added run in the top of the fourth inning to tie things up at five. Mankato broke the tie in the fifth inning with a run to make it 6-5 in their favor.
Clay Conn scored a run for Eau Claire in the top of the sixth to tie the game again at six runs, then Szykowny gave the Express the lead for good by scoring on a wild pitch in the seventh inning.
Schwabe and Brookshaw scored in the top of the eighth inning to make it a 9-6 game in Eau Claire's favor. The Moondogs were apparently not finished scoring, because Ariel Armas raced home to score for Mankato, but it wasn't enough for a comeback.
Joe Yorke and Brookshaw accounted for two RBIs apiece in the game, and Kuchinski and Rosengard added an RBI each.
Eau Claire starting pitcher Will Rizzo worked six innings and allowed six hits and six earned runs, all while striking out seven batters. He also through 17 first-pitch strikes in 28 batters faced. Chris Baytosh spent two innings on the mound for the Express and allowed three hits, but struck out five batters. Matt Helwig took over for the rest of the game and allowed one run while striking out two batters.
The Express are at Mankato again Thursday, and will head to Rochester for Friday. The team hosts the Honkers Saturday in its regular-season finale before going to Duluth to open a best-of-three playoff series against the Huskies on Sunday. The team returns to Carson Park to play Duluth again at 7:05 p.m. on Monday.