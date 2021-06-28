Ryan Lin-Peistrup got home on an error and Robert Hogan drove in two on a single as part of a three-run first inning, helping the Eau Claire Express secure a 4-2 victory against the St. Cloud Rox Monday to open a two-game series at Carson Park.
Hogan's hit, the biggest of the night for Eau Claire, came with two outs and gave the Express cushion to absorb a run from the Rox a half inning later. St. Cloud opened its scoring with an unearned run from Connor O'Brien.
The Express pushed the advantage back to three when Zach Lechnir advanced on a putout to make it 4-1.
St. Cloud struck back in the eighth thanks to a leadoff double by Otto Kemp. He advanced to third on a putout and got home on an error, but the Rox comeback effort went no further. Nick Herold came on for the final out of the eighth and sent St. Cloud down 1-2-3 to secure the victory.
Starter Nick Malmberg pitched four innings with one unearned run for Eau Claire. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four. Derek True and Herold were strong in relief, allowing a combined one run and two hits in five frames.
Hogan and Nick Marinconz each had two hits for Eau Claire, which earned just five knocks as a team. Lechnir rounded out the offense, which was helped by nine walks.
The teams close out their series on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.