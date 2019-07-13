The Eau Claire Express scored eight runs in the fourth inning to secure a one-sided 11-3 victory against Thunder Bay and move back into first place in the Great Plains East.
Connor Laspina notched four RBIs for Eau Claire on a pair of hits, including a three-run double during the lively fourth. Zach Gilles and Nick Lopez each drove in a pair.
Eau Claire scored a run each in the first two frames on a pair of singles, one by Gilles and another from Brock Burton.
The push in the fourth, which moved the lead to 10-0, kicked off on a Laspina solo shot in the first at-bat of the frame. Troy Beilsmith started a run of three straight RBI singles four batters later, with David LaManna and Lopez following his lead.
The final four runs in the fourth came with two outs, including Laspina’s bases-clearing double. Laspina reached home to end the inning’s scoring thanks to a double from Gilles.
Thunder Bay scored all three of its runs a half inning later but wasn’t able to cut the deficit any further. The Express added an insurance run in the seventh on a Lopez double.
Reliever Tim Ewald earned the win, allowing no runs while striking out five in five innings of work. Starter Alec Baker went four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits.
At 8-3, Eau Claire sits a game up on La Crosse and Duluth in the second-half subdivision standings.
The Express close out their two-game series with Thunder Bay, and play their final game before the All-Star break, this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Righty Craig Colen (2-1) is expected to go on the mound for Eau Claire against lefty Mark Anderson (2-2).
Eau Claire 11, Thunder Bay 3
Thunder Bay 000 030 000 — 3 7 4
Eau Claire 110 800 10x — 11 13 1
WP: Tim Ewald (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 1 K). LP: Austin Breazeale (3.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 0 K). Leading hitters — Thunder Bay: Jake Engel 2-5 (R), Jakob Newton. Eau Claire: Connor Laspina 2-4 (2 R, 4 RBIs), Nick Lopez 2-5 (R, 2 RBIs), Zach Gilles 2-4 (R, 2 RBIs), Matt Bottcher 2-4 (2 R). Records: Thunder Bay 1-10, Eau Claire 8-3.