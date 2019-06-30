The Eau Claire Express came all the way back in the ninth inning, scoring six runs in the final frame to earn a walk-off 6-5 victory against Duluth Sunday at Carson Park in a game delayed over three hours due to rain.
Troy Beilsmith ended it with a two-run, bases-loaded single to get Spencer Myers and David LaManna home. He was the fourth straight Express batter and the eighth out of nine who appeared in the final inning to get on base.
Brock Burton and Cole Cabrera opened the heroic push with a pair of walks, setting up Nick Lopez for a two-run double to finally get Eau Claire on the board. One batter later, Matt Bottcher got Lopez home with a single and advanced to second on an error to chase Duluth pitcher Mason Bryant.
Tim Holdgrafer entered the game, and while he did force Phillip Sikes into a putout, the at-bat did lead to a run thanks to Bottcher stealing third on a wild pitch.
With the bases empty, Eau Claire reloaded starting with a Myers walk. LaManna followed up with a single before Brandon Dieter walked to load the bases for Beilsmith.
Duluth built up a majority of the 5-0 lead from the second to fourth innings, scoring one each in the second and third and two in the fourth off Express starter Nick Alvarado. The Huskies' last run came in the eighth off a Matt Hogan double, the only run scored on reliever Rece Finck in his five innings of work. He earned the victory after striking out six and allowing seven hits and one walk.
Sikes and Burton were the only Express players with multiple hits. Each collected two, with Sikes getting an RBI and Burton a run.
The Express kick off a two-game road series with the Mankato MoonDogs today at 6:35 p.m. It's the first game of a three-game road trip which also includes a trip to La Crosse.