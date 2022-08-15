Unbeaten against an opponent in the regular season, but winless against the same team in the playoffs — such is the nature of baseball, as the Eau Claire Express learned the hard way on Monday night.
The Express were swept out of the playoffs by Duluth after a 4-3 defeat to the Huskies at Carson Park. Duluth won the sub-divisional playoff series 2-0, overcoming the odds against an Express team that went 8-0 against them in the regular season.
“We played hard, the games were both really close,” Express shortstop Charlie Szykowny, a UW-Stout graduate, said. “I just feel like some of the balls didn’t fall our way. We hit some balls really hard, but just right at guys. Sometimes that’s baseball. I think it just didn’t fall our way.”
The Express had few answers for Duluth pitcher Jake Combs. The right-hander from Southern Illinois University worked six strong innings. He held Eau Claire to one run on four hits while striking out four. Eau Claire rallied after he departed the game, but ultimately fell one run short.
“I think Duluth just played some of their best baseball, and for us, balls that were falling in the regular season weren’t falling today,” Szykowny said.
Duluth got out to a 4-0 lead before Eau Claire began to gain back some ground. The Express got on the board on Sam Kuchinski’s RBI single to left in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh. Szykowny drew a walk with the bases loaded in that frame and Joe Yorke lined out to center for a sacrifice fly. But Eau Claire stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base to end the frame.
Eau Claire got the tying run on base again in the eighth when Reed Latimer reached on an error to lead off the inning. But the Express couldn’t capitalize and struck out three times in a row.
The Express went mostly quietly in the ninth inning, with the exception of Szykowny. The shortstop jolted a towering fly ball to deep right field, but it fell a few feet short of a game-tying home run.
“Off the bat (I thought it was a homer),” he said. “I knew I got it, I just didn’t know I got under it for a second. I was sitting fastball, and yeah, that was unfortunate.”
It nearly capped a comeback from the team’s sluggish start. The Huskies struck first when Devin Hurdle grounded out to second base with a runner on third in the second inning. But Express starter JJ Pease escaped further damage and stranded another Husky at third to end the threat.
Jack Painter belted a two-run homer onto the football field beyond the left-field wall in the third inning. The blast stretched Duluth’s lead to 3-0. Another run came in an inning later on Jeremy Keller’s RBI single.
Eau Claire finished the game with four hits, and despite getting plenty of base runners through other means, couldn’t find a key fourth run against the staunch Huskies pitching staff.
The Express finished the summer with a 42-28 record. The team won a division title for the fifth time in franchise history.
“It’s been pretty cool to get to meet new people and new coaches, getting to play with different guys,” Szykowny said. “Especially with me being from DIII, getting to play with guys from Stanford and places like that has been really cool.”
Duluth 4, Eau Claire 3
Duluth 012 100 000 — 4 9 3
Eau Claire 000 100 200 — 3 4 1
WP: Jake Combs (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB). LP: JJ Pease (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Sam Kuchinski 1-3 (RBI), Charlie Szykowny 1-4 (RBI).