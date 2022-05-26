A new era is about to begin for the Eau Claire Express, but that won’t mean any jarring changes for fans of the Northwoods League franchise.
The 2022 season gets underway Monday night when the Express host the La Crosse Loggers at Carson Park. It’s the franchise’s first game and season under new ownership. Toycen Baseball Club purchased the Express in February, but said they’ll still aim to provide the same summer fun the club has since its inception in 2005.
It’s been an offseason of change for the Express, especially for manager Dale Varsho. He was part of the previous ownership group which sold to Toycen Baseball Club, but remains in his other roles with the team.
His title may have changed, but he said it’s still been business as usual.
“It was time to have new blood and new opportunities for other people’s vision of how to make things better at Carson Park and for the team,” Varsho said. “The nice thing about the Toycen group is that they’re excited to be part of this and be part of growth.”
The Express also promoted Sammi Costello to their general manager position, making her the first female to hold the role in franchise history. She had been the acting general manager prior to earning the title.
While there have been changes, the goals still generally remain intact.
“When fans come out to Carson Park, we want to make it an enjoyable experience that you don’t just come one or two times a summer for, you think ‘This is the place I want to be,’ and come multiple times a year,” Craig Toycen told the Leader-Telegram after the sale of the franchise was finalized. “We want to make it as good an experience as possible for the city of Eau Claire.”
Of course, the baseball will remain the same. High-level college players will spend many summer nights honing their craft at Carson Park.
Rosters fluctuate often in the Northwoods League, particularly early in the summer. Clubs typically use a handful of temporary players to fill out a lineup for the first couple of weeks of the schedule while they wait for the Division I college season to end.
Eau Claire’s early-season group will arrive this weekend. Varsho said this particular crop of players is more filled out than usual.
“I’m kind of excited for our Division II guys that are coming to play for us,” he said. “Not only are they filling in an early role, but they’re good, quality players.”
Player development is a primary focus in the Northwoods League, ahead of winning in the pecking order. But the Express will still try to improve on a modest 2021 campaign. Eau Claire went 15-21 and missed the playoffs, one season removed from finishing as Northwoods League runner-up in 2019. Their 2020 season was canceled.
In their backyard
As usual, the Express will have a handful of players who are local alumni on the roster.
Eau Claire native Jack Brown is among them. The Memorial graduate, who now pitches at Minnesota State, will be back for his third season with the Express. He’s been a solid reliever for Eau Claire in the past, and figures to step into a starting role this summer.
“He’s done a great job,” Varsho said. “He’ll probably be a starter for us. He did well for us last year.”
A local contingent from St. Thomas is also in the works to suit up for the Express. Mondovi’s Tanner Marsh, Menomonie’s Brigs Richartz and Boyceville’s Walker Retz are set to join the team. Retz was last year’s Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year.
Fall Creek’s Isaiah Katz played with the Express last summer. The UW-La Crosse player is back this year.
UW-Stout standout Charlie Szykowny is also on the Express’ roster. He set the Blue Devils’ single-season home run record this spring with 18 blasts.
Comforts of home
Fans will have plenty of opportunities to check out the Express early in the summer. Sixteen of the team’s first 27 games are at home.
That stretch includes a six-game homestand from June 12-17.
On the air
After radio silence last year, Express games will return to the airwaves this summer.
Express broadcasts will be carried on WATQ (106.7-FM). Games were not aired on the radio last season, but have been picked back up this year.
Select Northwoods League games will also have their video broadcasts streamed exclusively on ESPN+, including the All-Star game and playoffs. The partnership between the league and ESPN was announced Thursday. None of the Express’ games during the first week of the season are scheduled to stream on the platform.