Shane Spencer pitched seven innings of one-run baseball, lifting the Eau Claire Express to an 8-1 victory over the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday in Duluth.
Spencer held the Huskies to one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked none to earn the win and a series split with Duluth.
Meanwhile, the Express offense put up four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the seventh to take control. Nick Marinconz and Zach Lechnir led the way with two hits apiece, and Max Blessinger drove in two runs.
Blessinger broke a scoreless tie with a two-RBI double in the fourth, and added a couple of more runs on a passed ball and Marinconz's RBI single.
Eau Claire scored three runs off an error with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Ryan Lin-Peistrup drove in a run with a single later in the frame.
Spencer and the Express bullpen limited the Huskies to four hits. It earned a bounce-back victory after Tuesday's 8-3 defeat to Duluth.
Eau Claire will stay on the road tomorrow, beginning a two-game set at Bismarck. With Wednesday's win, the Express improved to 1-1 in the second half of the Northwoods League season.
Eau Claire 8, Duluth 1
Express;000;400;400;— 8 8 0
Huskies;000;100;000;— 1 4 3
WP: Shane Spencer (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 0 BB). LP: T Cortez (4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Nick Marinconz 2-3 (RBI), Zach Lechnir 2-4, Max Blessinger 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI). Second-half records: Eau Claire 1-1, Duluth 1-1.