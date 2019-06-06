The Eau Claire Express responded well after getting shut out in the first game of a doubleheader against La Crosse on Thursday, bouncing back in game two with a 7-3 win.
The Express got strong relief showings from Nick Alvarado and Phillip Sikes on the mound in the seven-inning nightcap to salvage the split. Alvarado held the Loggers to one run in three innings, and Sikes struck out every batter he faced in two innings of work to slam the door at the end.
Eau Claire’s win was also powered by some early offense, with the Express scoring five runs across the first two innings. They got on the board with the help of a wild pitch and an RBI single for two runs in the first, and added three more in the second — all off Loggers errors.
Boone Montgomery’s two-RBI double in the fifth for Eau Claire served as a tiebreaker after La Crosse tied the game in the bottom of the third.
The Express were held to four hits in an 8-0 loss in game one, with two coming from designated hitter Spencer Myers. Zach Pronschinske and Jack Delmore both pitched 3.2 scoreless innings for La Crosse.
Eau Claire (3-7) returns to action at home today with a game against the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Carson Park.