The Eau Claire Express split a doubleheader with the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday at Carson Park, falling in the opener 4-0 before prevailing in the nightcap 7-4.
Eau Claire scored the first seven runs of the game in its win, with Duluth adding a pair each in the eighth and ninth. Ryan Lin-Peistrup opened the scoring on a wild pitch in the first inning, and the Express added three more in the third on walks from Zach Lechnir and Lin-Peistrup and an RBI putout from Alejandro Macario.
Greg Lewandoski and Robert Hogan each earned an RBI in the fourth to push the advantage to 6-0, while Hogan drove another in on a putout to round out the game’s scoring in the seventh.
The Express only had three hits despite the lopsided score, with two coming from Lewandoski. They took advantage of 14 walks from the Huskies’ pitching staff. Eau Claire native Jack Brown earned the win with five scoreless innings of work.
Duluth got all the scoring it needed in Game 1 in the first inning, notching a run on a Xavier Carter putout. The Huskies added on with three more in the seventh, scoring on a putout and a two-run single from Mike Boeve.
Lewandoski had two hits in the opener. Eddy Pelc took the loss after giving up just the first run, unearned, in six innings of work. He struck out four while walking one and allowing five hits.
Eau Claire kicks off a two-game series with the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.