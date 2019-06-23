The fourth inning has been a rocky one for the Eau Claire Express lately. Just one day after allowing five runs in the fourth inning to the Waterloo Bucks, the Express gave up a four spot in the inning and couldn’t recover, falling 7-6 in Waterloo on Sunday.
Matt Bottcher, as he’s done so many times this year, started the Express off with a one-out single in the first. Two batters later, Phillip Sikes walked, then Troy Beilsmith put Eau Claire up 2-0 with a double.
But the lead didn’t last long.
Starting pitcher Nick Alvarado gave up a pair in the bottom of the first, then another in the second to put the Express behind.
In the fourth, the Bucks pounced. Alvarado gave up a pair of one-out singles, then a double and a home run to put Waterloo up 7-3.
The Express rallied for a pair in the seventh inning. Sikes led off with a walk, then Beilsmith reached on an error that moved Sikes to third. Sikes came home on a wild pitch and David LaManna singled home Beilsmith.
An inning later, Sikes cashed in Bottcher on a ground out to pull the Express to within one.
With Jonathan Worley and Brannon Jordan putting up zeros out of the bullpen, the Express had a chance. But it was too little too late and the offense couldn’t even up the score.
The loss moved the Express one game back of the Bucks for first place in the Great Plains East.
Bottcher finished the day 4 for 4 with three runs. He increased his batting average to .457.
Waterloo 7, Eau Claire 6
Eau Claire 201 000 210 0 — 6 9 0
Waterloo 210 400 000 x — 7 11 1
WP: Jack Parkinson (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). LP: Nick Alvarado (4 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Sv: Alec Holcomb (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Matt Bottcher 4-4, (3 R), David LaManna 2-4 (RBI). Waterloo: Patrick Ferguson 3-4 (3 R, 3 RBI, HR), Blake Berry 2-4 (R).
Records: Eau Claire 14-14; Waterloo 15-13.