The Eau Claire Express fell into a sizable hole early, leading the team to a third straight loss to start the Northwoods League season.
The Willmar Stingers scored seven runs in the first three innings, maxing out with four in the third, to go up 7-0 early and glide to a 9-1 victory Wednesday night in Willmar.
The Express have a chance at revenge Thursday, the final game of a quick two-game series, before the team returns home to Carson Park.
Tanner Tweedt opened the explosive Stingers showing in the first inning, hitting a home run to centerfield to put the home squad up 2-0. Daniel Sayre hit another deep ball off Express starter Hunter Rosenbaum in the second inning to push the lead to three before Willmar blew the game open on an error, a single and a fielder’s choice in the third.
Alejandro Macario was finally able to halt the unanswered run in the fourth inning, scoring on an error, but the Stingers added further cushion with a run in the sixth and seventh.
Rosenbaum lasted just three innings, leaving with an 18.00 ERA after allowing seven hits and seven runs, six earned. Fall Creek native Isaiah Katz closed out the game on the mound for the Express, allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out two in two innings.
Macario accounted for nearly half the Express hits, going 3 for 4. Henry George went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a walk.
First pitch Thursday is set for 7:05 p.m.