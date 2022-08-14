The Eau Claire Express opened the Northwoods League playoffs with an 8-6 loss at Duluth Sunday evening in Game 1 of a best-of-three series.
Eau Claire held a two-run lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Huskies scored twice in the frame to tie the game and took the lead with three more runs in the seventh. Cam Fredrick gave Duluth its first and only lead with a bases-loaded walk, and Joe Vos drove in a pair of insurance runs with a two-RBI single in the seventh.
The Express loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but the Huskies turned a double play to escape the jam. Eau Claire got a run back on Jake Sapien’s RBI triple in the ninth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
After going 8-0 against the Huskies in the regular season, Duluth got the better of the Express when it mattered most. The best-of-three series now heads to Carson Park for Game 2 on Monday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and the Express need a win to keep their season alive.
The Express had scored three runs by the end of the first half of the first inning on Sunday evening. Cadyn Schwabe crossed the plate first, then Peter Brookshaw, and then first baseman Joe Yorke. The Huskies were quick to respond in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of runs from Jonathan Vastine and JD Rogers.
Schwabe, Brookshaw, Yorke, Reed Latimer, and Sam Kuchinski all logged hits in the first inning; of that group, Yorke and Latimer tallied doubles. Duluth scored one more time in the first inning to make it a tie game at three thanks to a run from Kristian Campbell. Eau Claire responded to the top of the second with a run from Benjamin Rosengard to make it a 4-3 game in Eau Claire’s favor.
The Express stepped out to a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning when Latimer dropped a home run near the center fielder.
Eduardo Rosario’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly sent Frederick home to score a run for Duluth, making the score 5-4 in Eau Claire’s favor. The Huskies tied things at five on a dropped third strike that allowed Kristian Campbell to race home. Duluth took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Eddie Satisky scored on a walk for a 6-5 lead. Jack Painter and Vastine added two more runs for Duluth in rapid succession to give the Huskies a three-run edge over the Express.