The Eau Claire Express opened the Northwoods League playoffs with an 8-6 loss at Duluth Sunday evening in Game 1 of a best-of-three series.

Eau Claire held a two-run lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Huskies scored twice in the frame to tie the game and took the lead with three more runs in the seventh. Cam Fredrick gave Duluth its first and only lead with a bases-loaded walk, and Joe Vos drove in a pair of insurance runs with a two-RBI single in the seventh.