A shaky night from the bullpen almost cost the Eau Claire Express, who allowed the tying run to reach scoring position in the bottom of the ninth. But Rece Finck avoided disaster and the Express picked up a 10-8 victory over the La Crosse Loggers on Friday night in La Crosse.
The Express jumped ahead early with six runs in the first three innings.
Mason Gavre started things off in the first inning with a two-run single to put the Express up 2-0.
An inning later, Matt Bottcher singled home a pair and Zach Gilles scored on a passed ball to give Eau Claire a 5-1 lead.
Starter Colt Mink was brilliant for the Express on the mound. The left-hander allowed just two runs over six innings, while recording eight strikeouts.
He exited the game with a seven run lead after Nick Marinconz’s sixth-inning RBI single made it 9-2.
But the Express bullpen didn’t make it easy.
Eau Claire Memorial grad Zach Gustafson allowed three runs over his one inning of work. He turned the ball over to Finck, who got beat for a two-run homer in the eighth.
Finck came back for the bottom of the ninth and after a quick out, he found himself in trouble. He gave up a pair of singles, bringing the tying run to the plate for the Loggers. La Crosse’s Hunter Watson hit a run-scoring double to put the tying run on second. But that was as far as the Loggers would get.
Finck got Matthew Stinebiser swinging and forced Kyson Donahue to ground out to end the game.
The win moved the Express one game ahead of La Crosse for second in the Great Plains East, a game back of the Duluth Huskies.
The Express head up north today, to start a four game set with the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Tanner Kohlhepp will take the mound at 5:05 p.m. The Eau Claire native has a 6.42 ERA in six starts this season.