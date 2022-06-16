The Eau Claire Express stretched their win streak to six with a doubleheader sweep of Duluth on Thursday at Carson Park. The Express won 8-7 and 9-0 to keep their hot stretch rolling.
Eau Claire took the first game in walk-off fashion, with Benjamin Rosengard scoring on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 10th inning. It capped a rally that saw the Express overturn a 6-2 deficit. Eau Claire scored five times in the seventh inning to take the lead, only to see Duluth force extras with a run in the top of the ninth.
Peter Brookshaw put the ball in play that ultimately led to the winning run crossing the plate. He finished 2 for 6 with three RBIs, including a home run. Charlie Szykowny added two hits of his own.
In Game 2, the Express broke things open late. Holding a 1-0 lead entering the sixth, Eau Claire tacked on three runs to stretch their lead and added four more in the eighth to make it a blowout. Sam Hunt homered in the victory. It was more than enough help for pitchers Ben Shepard and Will Rizzo, who teamed up to shut out the Huskies. Shepard pitched six scoreless frames and Rizzo threw the final three.
Eau Claire moved to 13-5 with the sweep, good for the third-best win percentage in the Northwoods League. The Express lead the Great Plains East Division by 2.5 games over Duluth.
Eau Claire has won seven of its last 10 games. The Express host La Crosse on Friday night to open up a two-game, home-and-away series against the Loggers. They’ll look to finish strong before a two-day break on Sunday and Monday.