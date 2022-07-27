The Eau Claire Express’ offense could not be stopped on Wednesday.
The Express swept a doubleheader at Duluth, 12-4 and 9-5, to maintain its lead atop the Great Plains East Division. Eau Claire pounded 27 hits across the two games. UW-Stout product Charlie Szykowny and Stanford’s Jake Sapien willed Eau Claire to victory in each respective game.
In the first game, Sapien had his best showing of the summer for the Express. The first baseman went 5 for 6 with a double and three RBIs. He highlighted a huge outing for the offense, which bashed 17 hits to score 12 runs.
Trevor Haskins was 3 for 3, and Reed Latimer and Cadyn Schwabe added two hits apiece.
JJ Pease was effective on the mound to earn the victory. He threw five innings, allowed four runs and struck out four. Hunter Rosenbaum and Jack Brown both pitched two scoreless innings of relief to lock up the victory.
In the nightcap, Szykowny collected four hits and an RBI as the offense rolled right into the evening. Schwabe and Joe Yorke drove in three runs each.
The Express built an early 4-0 lead before breaking the game open with five runs in the fifth inning. Duluth showed signs of life with three runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Will Rizzo earned the second victory with five shutout innings on the mound. He struck out nine and limited the Huskies to three hits.
The Express return home Thursday to open a two-game series against Willmar. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.