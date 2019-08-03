The Eau Claire Express took over possession of first place in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains East Division Saturday without even needing a win.
The league stripped Duluth of five wins — including two of which were over Eau Claire — for a roster rule violation, sending the Express to the top of the standings. The nature of the rule violation was not stated by the league.
Duluth’s wins were not turned into losses, but were subtracted from its win total instead.
Entering Saturday’s slate of games, the change put Eau Claire atop the Great Plains East at 15-11 in the second half of the season. It knocked Duluth to a half-game behind the Express in the division.
The Express now have new life in the playoff race with eight games remaining in the regular season. And they made it count immediately on Saturday night.
Brandon Dieter drove in three runs, Eau Claire native Paul Petit pitched 6.2 innings of one-run baseball, and the Express defeated Willmar on the road 4-2.
Cole Cabrera belted a solo home run for the Express to tie the game at one in the top of the third. Eau Claire took the lead on Dieter’s two-RBI triple in the next inning, and tacked on an insurance run when Dieter drove in another run with a single in the sixth.
That was enough for the Express bullpen. Petit held the Stingers to five hits in his outing while striking out five. Peyton Sherlin pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save.
Nick Marinconz and Brock Burton added two hits for Eau Claire.
The Express’ win, coupled with Duluth’s 3-2 loss to Thunder Bay Saturday, put Eau Claire atop the division by 1.5 games.
The Express close out their series with Willmar tonight before returning home for a four-game set against Bismarck at Carson Park this week. Nick Alvarado (3-2) is slated to get the start in today’s series finale. He owns a 3.37 ERA and has pitched at least six innings in each of his last four starts.