Keeping players healthy is of paramount importance to the Northwoods League. On Wednesday night, the Eau Claire Express learned the hard way when the team was stripped of a 4-2 win over the Thunder Bay Border Cats due to a violating a pitching rule.
The Express were leading 4-2 when Ethan Swanson took the mound to open the seventh inning against the Border Cats. Just two days earlier he threw 50 pitches in the Express’ 9-4 victory over the La Crosse Loggers, and Express manager Dale Varsho thought he could use Swanson again. But he was wrong, and the Express paid.
“He’s supposed to have two days off not just one day off,” Varsho said. “We didn’t do this on purpose, we just weren’t conscious of it and keep track of all the rules.”
The rule is meant to keep pitchers healthy throughout the season. It wasn’t a malicious mistake, Varsho said, and even Swanson didn’t mind pitching, according to his skipper.
“It’s my fault,” Varsho said. “It’s something I have to be more aware of. The rule is stated that you can’t do it, and I screwed up.”
Varsho said it’s the first time he’s been disciplined by the league.
The mistake came after a game that was supposed to be a milestone win, No. 500 for Varsho and his pitching coach Vic Cable.
For 15 seasons, Varsho and Cable have been the only manager and pitching coach the Express have ever known.
“I’ve just been doing it for a long time,” Varsho said, prior to being stripped of the win. “It doesn’t really mean a whole lot to me as long as we develop players and get them ready for the next level.”
That’s been the biggest thing for Varsho and Cable. The wins are great, but helping their players reach their full potential is why they say they keep doing it.
“If I can help anybody improve what they do, it’s worth it for me to be part of it,” Cable said.
For Varsho, it’s the bonds with his players that keeps him coming back.
“I really have enjoyed my time,” Varsho said. “I’ve enjoyed the players. I’ve done it for only one reason, that’s to develop and I think if you talk to all the players from the past, that’s all we talk about, is how you get better.”
The Express jumped ahead with a little luck in game 1,001 of the franchise. Second baseman Matt Bottcher continued his scorching hot start to the season with an infield single to open the sixth. Phillip Sikes followed with a single and Vincent Martinez loaded the bases with a one out single. Nick Lopez then gave the Express a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, cashing in Bottcher with a sac fly to left.
Sam Kohnle and Cole Cabrera followed with a pair of RBI singles and the Express’ bullpen shut down the Border Cats, allowing just one run over the final 4.1 innings to end the game. While the win is stripped, the stats remain the same.
“It’s great to be part of an organization and to meet a milestone like that,” Cable said. “Personally, it’s irrelevant, but for the organization, for the players, I’m very happy for them.”
Thunder Bay had a chance to do some serious damage in the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Matt Verdun walked the bases loaded before giving up a RBI single to Connor Allard. With one out, Verdun took a comebacker off his calf, but quickly recovered to snag the ball and throw home to record the force out. A batter later, he forced a pop out to retire the threat and keep the game tied 1-1.
Verdun got into trouble again in the following inning. After two quick outs, he loaded the bases before Cable decided to turn to his bullpen. Jonathan Worley came in to face Allard who worked a full count, but struck out swinging to retire the threat.
Worley pitched a clean sixth inning before turning the ball over to Swanson, who allowed one run over two innings of work. Nick Herold pitched a scoreless ninth to record the save, his second of the season.
Eau Claire Express 4, Thunder Bay 2
Thunder Bay 000 100 001 0 — 2 4 1
Eau Claire 010 000 300 x — 4 10 0
WP: Jonathan Worley (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). LP: Alex Dafoe (6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Sv: Nick Herold (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1K).
Leading hitters — Thunder Bay: Connor Allard 3-4, (R, RBI). Eau Claire: Matt Bottcher 2-4, (R), Phillip Sikes 2-4 (R), Sam Kohnle 2-3 (RBI), Cole Cabrera 2-3 (2 RBI).
Records: Eau Claire 11-13. Thunder Bay 9-15.