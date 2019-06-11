The Eau Claire Express were swept by the Willmar Stingers in a road doubleheader on Tuesday, bringing the team's five-game winning streak to an end. The Express weren't able to get much from their usually strong lineup, falling 8-3 in the first game and 7-3 in the second.
Willmar pulled away in the opener in the third inning, scoring four runs to extend its lead to 6-1. Patrick Bordewick, Noah Haupt and Kaden Fowler all scored runs on singles, with Fowler driving home a pair to end the run. The Stingers extended their lead by scoring a run each in the seventh and eighth on a putout and a wild pitch, respectively.
The Express were able to shrink the deficit in the ninth on an Adam Krajewski RBI double and a Sam Stonskas RBI single, but it was too little, too late.
Krajewski and Troy Beilsmith had two hits each in the opener, while Spencer Myers got an RBI off a double to open the Eau Claire scoring in the third. Andrew Tri took the loss, allowing six earned runs and eight hits while striking out five in four innings.
Willmar scored the first seven runs of the nightcap off of Express starter Cole LaLonde, chasing him after three and two thirds innings. Three Stingers notched a pair of RBIs: Bordewick, Justin King and Daniel Walsh.
Matt Bottcher accounted for Eau Claire's first two runs, driving in Beilsmith and Boone Montgomery on a two-out single in the fifth. Montgomery got Brock Burton home from third on a putout in the ninth.
The Express continue their three day road trip today when they travel to Mankato for a 6:35 p.m. matchup with the MoonDogs.