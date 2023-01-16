FALL CREEK AT ALTOONA GBB

Fall Creek’s Tori Marten goes up for a shot against the Lady Rails’ Reagan Bergh on Monday night in Altoona.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Monday night, the Altoona Lady Rails basketball team hosted the Fall Creek Crickets in a non-conference matchup. Altoona came in with a 7-5 record and Fall Creek entered at 8-4.

In a low-scoring, defensive game, the Crickets made a few more plays when it mattered, escaping with a 38-35 win on the road.