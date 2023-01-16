On Monday night, the Altoona Lady Rails basketball team hosted the Fall Creek Crickets in a non-conference matchup. Altoona came in with a 7-5 record and Fall Creek entered at 8-4.
In a low-scoring, defensive game, the Crickets made a few more plays when it mattered, escaping with a 38-35 win on the road.
The Crickets got out to a small lead in the opening minutes of the first half, leading 10-6 just over five minutes in. Altoona’s center, junior Alyssa Wirth, got involved early on offense, accounting for two baskets and an assist for the Lady Rails in that time.
Midway through the first half, the Crickets led 12-8. Both teams struggled with some turnovers early on offense.
Fall Creek controlled the game on both sides in the first half. They moved the ball well on offense, and defensively they rebounded well and pressured the Lady Rails into some turnovers early.
In the final minute of the first half, Altoona got a few much-needed baskets, finally getting some offense going before the half.
Lady Rails junior Lindsey Hendricks hit a three in the final seconds of the half to make the score 24-20 Crickets going into halftime.
To begin the second half, Fall Creek stayed a few scores ahead of Altoona for several minutes.
Altoona junior Ava Gunderson made a basket to cut the Crickets’ lead down to 27-25 with 14 minutes left in the game.
Midway through the second half, Fall Creek was hanging onto a slim 29-25 lead. Both sides played strong defense, and both offenses struggled to score coming out of halftime
With 5:30 left to play, Wirth picked up a basket in the low post, tying the game at 29-29.
Both sides did a good job of forcing pressure defensively and defending the rim. With four minutes to play, the sides remained tied at 29-29.
Fall Creek junior McKenna Klawiter broke the Crickets’ scoring drought, draining a three-pointer to make it 32-29 Crickets with 3:30 left.
With 2:30 left, Altoona junior Lindsey Hendricks drove to the basket and scored, narrowing the Lady Rails’ deficit down to one point.
When they needed an insurance score with just under a minute left, Fall Creek senior Tori Marten picked up a rebound on a missed free throw, put it back in for a score and gave the Crickets a three-point lead back, 34-31.
On a must-score possession, the Lady Rails’ Wirth scored a basket inside the paint and was fouled. She missed the game-tying free-throw, so it was 34-33 Crickets with 37 seconds left.
Next time down the floor, Fall Creek sophomore Kennedy Tumm was fouled and made both free throws, which put the Crickets back up by three points with 20 seconds left.
In the game’s final seconds, the Lady Rails gave the ball back to Wirth in the paint, and she scored inside with 4.8 seconds left. The Lady Rails still trailed by one, 36-35, so they needed a turnover.
Fall Creek’s Tori Marten caught the in-bound for the Crickets and was fouled. She made both free throws, and Fall Creek led by three again.
All the Lady Rails could do with two seconds left was a desperate heave from halfcourt, which did not fall, sealing a 38-35 win for the visiting Fall Creek Crickets.
Freshman Jasmin Heuer led the Crickets with 13 points. Junior Kambel Sell and senior Tori Marten each had eight points.
For the Lady Rails, Wirth finished with 20 points and Hendricks finished with seven points.
Next up for the Crickets, they hit the road to face Bloomer on Thursday for a 7:15 tip-off. As for the Lady Rails, they will travel to Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.