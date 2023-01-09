On Monday night, the Elk Mound boys basketball team hosted the Fall Creek Crickets in a non-conference showdown.
Despite a huge comeback effort from Elk Mound in the second half, Fall Creek escaped with a 46-45 win over the Mounders.
The Mounders entered the game with a 6-2 overall record, including 2-0 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play. Fall Creek came in with a 7-2 overall record, including 4-1 in Cloverbelt Conference play.
Early on in the first half, the two sides went back-and-forth, neither side gaining a commanding lead. Both sides had some missed opportunities on offense and some turnovers early.
Midway through the first half, Fall Creek held a narrow 14-12 lead over the Mounders.
After the game was tied at 16-16, Fall Creek started to go on a run. They capitalized on a few more Elk Mound miscues to build a 22-16 lead, their largest so far in the game.
In response, Elk Mound sophomore Cale Knutson broke up the Fall Creek run with a corner three, making it 22-19 Crickets with just under four minutes to play in the first half.
Elk Mound struggled with Fall Creek’s zone defensive attack throughout the whole first half, struggling to take care of the basketball.
Fall Creek led 26-19 at the half after a strong performance by their defense.
Right away to start the second half, the Crickets began building a larger lead. Senior Jeffrey Ritger hit a three-pointer to make it 31-21 Crickets just a minute and a half into the second half.
Fall Creek found success offensively early in the second half by working the ball inside the paint. An inside basket by junior Bo Vollrath made it 35-21 Fall Creek with 15:30 left to play.
As the second half progressed, the Mounders were chasing Fall Creek and trying to get back into the game. A corner three by senior Aiden Bartholomew off a steal by Knutson got Elk Mound back within ten points, down 43-33 with just over nine minutes left to play.
Elk Mound senior Ryan Bartig followed this up with two three-pointers of his own in the next two minutes, and the Crickets’ lead was trimmed down to 43-39 with seven minutes left.
A Knutson layup made it a two-point game, 43-41, with six minutes left, and capped off an 18-5 run for the Mounders to make it a single-possession game.
Next possession for the Mounders, junior Sam Wenzel tied the game up with a score in the low post.
With the game tied, the next several possessions for both sides were decided at the free-throw line after lots of clock ran out. After several misses from both sides, sophomore Logan Jerome made his second shot at the line to make it 45-43 Elk Mound with 34 seconds left on the clock.
Next possession, in do-or-die time for the Crickets, senior Leo Hagberg drained a three-pointer to give his team the lead back and end a 22-5 run from the Mounders. This was Hagberg’s first basket of the second half and brought him to 11 points. The Crickets led 46-45 with 21 seconds left.
On the Mounders’ last possession, Bartig drove into the lane for a layup well-covered by the Mounders and missed.
Fall Creek managed to keep the ball away from Elk Mound in the final seconds, and the Crickets escaped with a 46-45 win on the road despite a huge comeback by the Mounders.
Fall Creek will return to their home floor on Thursday night, when they are scheduled to host McDonell. Elk Mound has another home game on Thursday, hosting Colfax. Both games will tip-off at 7:15 p.m.