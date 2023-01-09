Elk Mound vs Fall Creek Boys Basketball

Fall Creek’s Bo Vollrath goes in for a 6 foot jumper surrounded by a tough Mounders defense on Monday night at Elk Mound High School.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Monday night, the Elk Mound boys basketball team hosted the Fall Creek Crickets in a non-conference showdown.

Despite a huge comeback effort from Elk Mound in the second half, Fall Creek escaped with a 46-45 win over the Mounders.