Ben Kelly Fall Creek

Fall Creek’s Ben Kelly passes the ball during Fall Creek’s home win against McDonell on Thursday night.

 Photo by Michael Whittlinger

On Thursday night, the undefeated McDonell boys basketball team visited Western Cloverbelt foe Fall Creek in a matchup of the top two teams in the conference.

The Macks entered the game at 4-0 in conference play and 12-0 overall, and the Crickets came in at 4-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall.