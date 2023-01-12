On Thursday night, the undefeated McDonell boys basketball team visited Western Cloverbelt foe Fall Creek in a matchup of the top two teams in the conference.
The Macks entered the game at 4-0 in conference play and 12-0 overall, and the Crickets came in at 4-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall.
Despite a strong comeback effort in the second half by the Macks, the Crickets managed to hold on for an 80-76 win on their home floor.
With the win, Fall Creek handed McDonell their first loss of the season and took control of first place in the Western Cloverbelt.
In the first half, the two sides went back-and-forth in the early minutes of the game. McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer made a three-pointer with just under 12 minutes left in the game to make it 9-8 Macks early.
McDonell senior Canan Huss gave the Macks their first two-possession lead of the game with 10:30 left in the first half, as his three-pointer made it 15-10 Macks.
However, the Crickets responded quickly, and a layup inside by junior Bo Vollrath tied the game at 15-15 with 9:30 left to play in the first half.
The Crickets began to gain some momentum as the first half wore on. A three-pointer by senior Leo Hagberg made it 24-20 Fall Creek with just over six minutes left in the first half.
A fast-break layup from Crickets senior Ben Kelly gave them their largest lead of the game, 29-22, with five minutes left until halftime.
McDonell would not go away in the first half as the Crickets tried to build on their lead. A three-pointer by senior Aidan Misfeldt made it 33-30 Crickets with two minutes left in the half.
However, a 10-2 run to end the half for the Crickets, capped off by a layup by Vollrath, gave them a 43-32 lead at halftime.
The Crickets didn’t slow down coming out of the half. They came out running on the fast break, and built a 55-39 lead with 14:30 remaining in the contest.
The Macks were working to get back into the game for the majority of the second half. They got back within single-digits, 62-53, with seven minutes left in the game.
In the final seven minutes, the Macks got hot from three-point range and got right back in the game.
A three-pointer by Mittermeyer made it 64-56 with just over six minutes left. A Misfeldt three-pointer made it only a three-point deficit for the Macks, 64-61, with 4:40 left to play.
With 2:45 left in the game, two Mittermeyer free throws made it 73-71 Crickets.
With two minutes left, the Crickets were hanging onto a slim 76-73 lead. McDonell was threatening to tie the game but needed a stop on defense.
In a do-or-die possession for the Macks with under a minute left, Huss scored in the post to make it 77-75 Crickets with 45 seconds left in the game.
Next time down the floor for the Crickets, Kelly made one of two free throws, making it 78-75.
With 25 seconds left and the ball in hand, the Macks needed three points to extend the game. Huss got the open three-pointer he wanted, but it rattled out.
Misfeldt got the rebound for the Macks and was fouled and sent to the free-throw line. He made the first, but was forced to try to miss the second one so the Macks could try for the rebound, which the Macks failed to get.
The Macks had to foul after failing to get a steal, so Kelly was sent to the free-throw line and made both shots. The Macks finally ran out of time to come back, and the Crickets escaped with an 80-76 win on their home floor, gaining control of first place in the Western Cloverbelt.
Kelly led the Crickets in scoring with 20 points. Vollrath had 17, senior Leo Hagberg had 14, junior Isaac Steinke had 11 and junior Jack Walden had 10.
For the Macks, Mittermeyer led with 28 points, including five makes from three-point range. Huss finished with 21 points and Misfeldt had nine points.
Next up for the Macks, they travel to Bloomer High School on Saturday afternoon for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off. As for the Crickets, they will travel to Cadott next Tuesday night for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off.