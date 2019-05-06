Ariel Heuer stood beside the tee box waiting for her turn. It doesn’t matter how she did on the last hole, she’s always the last one to tee off in her pack.
Once the boys in her pack are done, she takes her bag and walks to a closer tee box where she starts her hole.
If she were playing with other girls, she’d tee off normally, but Fall Creek doesn’t have enough female golfers to field a girls golf team. So, she plays with the boys.
“I just feel like I’m playing against my grandpa and my dad,” she said. “It’s no different than playing with family friends that are guys, so it doesn’t bother me very much.”
She’s Fall Creek’s No. 1 golfer, meaning she regularly heads onto the course against other school’s top players. It doesn’t faze her, though.
“I think at first there was an intimidation factor because they hit it so far and being the only girl out there for a while,” her father, Adam Heuer said. “But, she’s handled it well.”
With her advantage at the tee box, she’s able to drive just as far as most of the boys and then it’s back to normal golf.
There was one time though, during her freshman year, that she said she was intimidated on the course. She was playing against Eleva-Strum’s Mathew Higley — who would go on to win a state championship — and he was waiting for the greens to clear from 300 yards out before he took his shot.
“I was just like, ‘OK, I take like three more shots before I get to the green,’” she said with a laugh.
Other than that, she said she’s never had a problem playing with the boys. Last year she even thrived, finishing 11th at regionals as a sophomore with an 84 to qualify for sectionals. There, she finished 27th, shooting an 87 as Fall Creek’s top golfer.
Golf wasn’t her first athletic love. She was a star basketball player and track runner in middle school, but that all changed in eighth grade.
She was going up for a layup against Eleva-Strum when she landed awkwardly on someone else’s foot.
“It just completely snapped,” she remembered.
She sat out the rest of the game thinking it was just a mild sprain, but when the pain didn’t subside, she went to the hospital to find out it was broken. There, she went into surgery where doctors used two screws to hold together her broken foot.
Since her return, she said she’s never totally been the same. The injury sapped her of some of her speed and forced her to focus more on golf.
She’s been a star, regularly shooting in the low 40s, according to Fall Creek golf coach Linda Anderson.
“She’s a player who steps up to play against whoever she is playing against,” Anderson said.
Next year though, Heuer will face a new, welcomed challenge.
Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek are creating a co-op girls golf team that will allow Heuer to play against girls.
“I’m very excited about that,” she said. “Playing with the guys is awesome and all, but I like to be around girls.”
It’s a change that her father thinks will help with recruiting. Heuer’s goal is to eventually play collegiate golf, and while she does have some interest, Adam is hoping for more.
“Her name isn’t really a typical completely girl’s name, so some of those scores she was shooting, people didn’t know it was a girl,” Adam said. “But now she’s been playing a little more of the PGA and getting a little more noticed, so I think that’s helped a little bit.”