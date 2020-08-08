BLOOMER — Coming into Saturday, Brandon Jaenke had never pitched more than six innings in a game.
The benchmark is a little higher now.
The soon-to-be senior at Fall Creek threw a nine-inning complete game to power Beef River past Bloomer 2-1 on Saturday, putting the Bullfrogs one win away from clinching a berth to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament.
"This definitely has to be one of my favorite baseball moments," Jaenke said. "It's something you always want to do as a kid, you look up to the majors and go 'Wow, that's amazing.' So to actually achieve it feels surreal right now."
The right-hander didn't overpower the Woodticks, but he didn't need to. He let his defense work behind him and only issued two walks while striking out three. He held Bloomer to five hits. He didn't give up any earned runs.
"I was just throwing strikes, and my fielders had my back the whole day," Jaenke said. "They made a lot of clutch plays, especially toward the end. It was a great team win."
The victory set up a Sunday matchup against the Eau Claire Bears. The winner clinches a berth to next weekend's WBA tournament.
Although the Chippewa River Baseball League, which Beef River and Bloomer are members of, canceled its season, it still set up this weekend's WBA qualifying tournament. Two league teams will punch their ticket to the WBA on Sunday.
The Bullfrogs did all their scoring in the third inning on Saturday. Tanner Marsh roped an RBI double into the right-center gap to put Beef River up 1-0, and Ryan Gray followed with an RBI single to double the lead.
Bloomer had its chances to score against Jaenke, and did so in the seventh. Connor Stoik's hit plated the Woodticks' only run, but Bloomer left the tying and go-ahead runs on base to end the inning.
Bloomer's Brent Sarauer reached third base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Jaenke induced a fly out to seal the complete game.
"A lot of our guys hit balls right at guys today," Bloomer player-manager Noah Lane said. "(Beef River's pitchers) throw strikes, and they throw multiple pitches for strikes. So hats off to them for a heck of a game."
The Woodticks got a standout game from their pitcher too. Curtis Dachel pitched all nine innings, struck out nine and held the Bullfrogs to five hits. He was hampered by five walks.
Bloomer had at least one baserunner in seven of the nine innings, but Jaenke did well to work out of danger time after time.
"He threw a hell of a game," Beef River manager Jesse VenRooy said. "He's the first one to show up every day, the last one to leave. He works hard and he deserved to be able to throw that game."
The Bullfrogs now turn their attention to their date with the Bears, which will be played at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Bloomer. A chance to play at the WBA would be a significant achievement for Beef River.
"For the Bullfrogs, it'd mean everything," VenRooy said. "We've had a pretty rough last couple years, and now to be one game away from a WBA selection is absolutely awesome. Especially for these guys, we've got a lot of new guys on the team, a lot of young guys, so it would mean everything for us."
The league's other WBA berth will go to the victor of the game between Osseo and Chippewa Falls. Those two squads will meet in Osseo at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Beef River 2, Bloomer 1
Beef River 002 000 000 - 2 5 2
Bloomer 000 000 100 - 1 5 4
WP: Brandon Jaenke (9 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB). LP: Curtis Dachel (9 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 5 BB).
Leading hitters: Beef River: Tanner Marsh 1-4 (2B, RBI), Ryan Gray 1-4 (RBI). Bloomer: Connor Stoik 2-4 (RBI).