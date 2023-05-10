On March 8, 2020, Ethan Wright’s life was changed forever.
Wright—now a senior at Fall Creek High School—was asleep in the passenger seat and being driven by his father back from a baseball practice in Eau Claire when he was seriously injured in a car accident.
On Highway 12, his father was driving over a hill about a mile outside of Fall Creek when a deer ran out in front of the car. His father’s vision had been obstructed by the headlights of an oncoming car, so he didn’t have enough time to react.
The deer crashed through the windshield glass and exited through the back window, hitting and severely injuring Wright in the process.
He was first taken to the fire station in Fall Creek, then airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire before being airlifted again to Mayo’s headquarters in Rochester, MN. He had suffered a broken neck, a fractured skull, a broken nose and severe nerve damage in his left arm. He was in the hospital in Rochester for nearly a month, undergoing two neck surgeries.
Wright was obviously grateful to be alive after the accident, but it also happened right at the start of his favorite season of the year—baseball season. Due to the nerve damage in his arm, Wright was faced with the possibility of never being able to compete in athletics ever again.
As his condition was improving months after the accident, Wright began discussing with his father how he could possibly return to the field despite losing the use of his left arm. He got a lot of inspiration from Jim Abbott, a former major league baseball pitcher who was born one-handed.
Abbott’s example showed Wright that he could return to pitching and playing in the outfield. He also began playing long-snapper on the football team.
He returned to the baseball field for the first time during the regional championship in 2021, just over a year after the accident.
“It was just kind of like an unexplainable feeling,” Wright said about returning to the field for the first time. “It was just all the hard work I put into all the rehab and research, just everything paying off.”
He returned to the football field that fall, and played the long snapper position for his junior and senior seasons for Fall Creek. His freshman season before the accident, he had played center and defensive line.
After playing a full season of junior varsity baseball last year, this season Wright moved up to varsity for Black River Falls/Fall Creek. In the opening game of the season, Wright was hitting ninth and starting in left field.
“Seeing at-bats for the first time at the varsity level and going through a whole game was pretty cool,” Wright said. “And since then, I think I’ve started pretty much every game in left or right field.”
Wright said he doesn’t hit too often but has embraced his role as a designated fielder in the outfield.
He has also pitched in two games this season, including being credited with a win against Stanley-Boyd.
Wright credits the support of his family, teammates and coaches for helping him accomplish his return to the field.
“Both of my parents helping me keep high hopes and staying mentally strong through everything has really kept me going,” Wright said. “I just have so much support from my community, my friends, from my coaches, from my teammates and from my family. I can never thank all the people that support me enough, you know, it’s really cool when people back you up and the stuff that you want to do.”
He said the accident has taught him the value of always keeping a positive attitude and that he can make it through any challenge life throws at him. It has also made him appreciate the moments on the field so much more.
“I try not to take things for granted anymore,” Wright said. ”I try not to worry about tomorrow or yesterday because, especially for tomorrow, you never know, if something happens it could change your life. So it’s definitely changed my perspective on life.”
Wright said he is soaking in the last few weeks of high school as he prepares to graduate in a few weeks.
After high school, Wright will be pursuing a career as a lawyer. He will be attending Winona State next fall and majoring in legal studies. He has been accepted into a program that will allow him to move on to law school after three years at Winona State to Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.