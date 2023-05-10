Ethan Wright

Fall Creek’s Ethan Wright poses for a photo in his football gear in a practice on Sept. 8, 2021, the season he returned to the football team.

 Photo by Branden Nall

On March 8, 2020, Ethan Wright’s life was changed forever.

Wright—now a senior at Fall Creek High School—was asleep in the passenger seat and being driven by his father back from a baseball practice in Eau Claire when he was seriously injured in a car accident.