CAMERON — Weekdays at the old Cameron Elementary School, a group of adults meets for a boxing class that is unlike any other.
In this class there is no fighting against each other, yet everyone in this group has another battle they’re fighting.
Rock Steady Boxing is a program held for those with Parkinson’s disease as they look to fight back against the symptoms of their diagnosis.
The St. Croix Valley affiliate of the international Rock Steady Boxing meets twice weekly in the space shared by the Team Amos boxing gym located at 600 Wisconsin Avenue in Cameron. There are two different classes locally for those with more severe symptoms and for those whose symptoms may not be recognizable. The classes focus on many physical therapy moves, working on fine motor skills, large muscle groups, voice activation, balance and other aspects of slowing the progression of the disease.
Head coach and affiliate owner Allison Triebold leads the class through rounds of boxing drills and specific circuits. The non-contact boxing program helps improve people with Parkinson’s quality of life or to keep them living independently by working on both their physical and mental health.
“It’s designed to rebuild some of those neurological pathways, so that their symptoms can be halted,” Triebold said of the program. “Sometimes they’re improved, but it does slow down the progression of the disease, which is amazing.”
The group had met in Clear Lake before finding a better fit at the Cameron boxing gym in March of 2020. The gym provided more space and was closer for members who travel from Rice Lake, Spooner, Hayward, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and other area communities.
But the gym had to close because of the pandemic with classes moving to Zoom before reopening in June of this year. The two groups meet twice a week in a hybrid style with some online and others at the gym, while once a week all members participate online.
Rock Steady Boxing is for all people of all ages and all levels of symptoms, and you don’t need any boxing experience. Most importantly, Triebold said, you’ll be with others that know the issues Parkinson’s causes.
When individuals are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease many feel alone, as if they are the only when going through the challenges of the disorder. At Rock Steady Boxing they find others who are fighting the same battle.
Glen Ruid of Rice Lake has only been a part of the class for a month but he’s already seem some improvement with his movement, but maybe more importantly with emotional outlook. His other alternative was to sit around and have his body deteriorate, he said, so it was time to start fighting back. His wife Kay said Glen went from not wanting to get out of bed each day to now looking forward to classes.
“Here he’s a part of something,” she said. “He thought he was the only one going through it. It has helped his mindset.”
Parkinson’s doesn’t just affect those that are older. There are many younger people who have been diagnosed and have joined Rock Steady Boxing in an effort to delay symptoms of the disorder.
“There is something so important about being in a room with people who are fighting the same battle,” Triebold said.
Lisa Ripplinger of Rice Lake was diagnosed more than 10 years ago. When first learning of her diagnosis she turned to Google and found it wasn’t easy to find positivity and discussion on how one could fight back against the disease. A few years ago that all changed when she attended a Rock Steady Boxing open house event at the previous Clear Lake location.
“A lot of things that I read are ‘I’m lonely or I’m alone,’” she said. “I never feel that here. Even when I am at home, I look forward to this.”
Boxing can be an outlet for those fighting the disease, a time to forget about the issues they face. For Jim Sockness of Rice Lake, joining the Rock Steady Boxing program was about finding others who he could relate to, and finding somewhere he could put his battle in the back of his mind.
“It gave me something else to think about,” Sockness said of boxing. “It was a low blow when I learned I had it, but this class has been a wonderful thing.”
Von Wolff and Rick Casper each venture to Cameron from Chippewa Falls to box. Wolff said the class has given him a more positive attitude and has calmed the shaking that robbed him of 60 years of playing the piano. While he has been with other groups and attended other classes, the bond of the Rock Steady Boxing class keeps him involved.
“The camaraderie keeps me coming back,” Wolff said. “There’s support groups but nothing like this.”
When you’re in a gym with others fighting Parkinson’s, you realize you can share the fight with others, Casper said. You realize there are others facing more significant issues when you understand you’re not the only one dealing with it. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly one million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the disease, with approximately 60,000 Americans being diagnosed each year.
Triebold is a physical therapist and certified personal trainer. On a whim after learning about Rock Steady Boxing she flew to Indianapolis to learn from founders of the program and became certified to teach the classes. She hasn’t had someone close to her face a battle with Parkinson’s, but her desire to help make other people’s lives better drove her to start the class. When those with advanced symptoms struggle with what were seemingly easy tasks are again able to do them, it’s quite rewarding, she said.
“When they put the gloves on they feel stronger and tougher and braver, like they can take on the world,” Triebold said. “That they’re going to beat it, it’s not going beat them.”
You don’t get to choose what affects you in life, Ripplinger said. Everyone who is diagnosed with Parkinson’s is frustrated by the news, but you try to live a normal life. Yet there are still choices to be made, she said, and Rock Steady Boxing has given those fighting Parkinson’s a way to be proactive.
“We’re parents and grandparents, we’re men and women fighting to stay who we are, or who we were [before our diagnosis],” Ripplinger said.
Those with Parkinson’s, or others with family or friends effected by disease and want to learn more about Rock Steady Boxing St. Croix Valley can visit its website, scvalley.rsbaffiliate.com or contact Triebold at scvalley@rsbaffilate.com. The organization is also in need of volunteers and anyone interested can contact Triebold to make an appointment to observe a class.