UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout football

UW-Eau Claire football coach Wesley Beschorner (center, in front) and the Blugolds prepare to take the field prior to a game against UW-Stout on Saturday in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Blugold football coach, Wesley Beschorner, and cornerback Sam Schradle seem to be on the same page regarding the Blugolds' defensive performance, considering the squad’s 73-29 loss to UW Stout Saturday, and their upcoming homecoming contest this coming Saturday against UW-Whitewater. Both were pleased the team kept battling in the contest at Stout.

Schradle said "we've been doing a lot of drills, we had rough tackling last week so this week we’re doing a lot of working with the sled, and with the bags and even each other, just wrapping up tackles." Both coach and player indicated a solid defensive effort can make things far easier for the offense. Schradle indicated he and his teammates take pride in forcing opponents to resort to kicking field goals. He said, "we didn't get much of a chance last week with all the explosive plays, so we’ve just got to work more on exploding through the gaps. One thing the coaches are always telling us is to run to the ball. When we do get to the ball it's really good." Schradle likes the effort he is seeing from his teammates but knows on solo tackles the team needs to work on just wrapping opposition up so the rest of the guys can get there to help out.