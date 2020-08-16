The WIAA finalized its return-to-sports plan over the weekend, and the first local domino fell not long after.
The WIAA Board of Control unanimously passed a plan Friday morning allowing schools flexibility to play fall sports either in the fall or in a newly formed alternative spring schedule. One day later, the Eau Claire Area School District announced it is deferring fall sports offerings to the spring, with practices beginning in either February or March depending on the sport.
The district’s announcement likely won’t be the last of its kind from schools in the Chippewa Valley.
“I know that this is incredibly disappointing news for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families,” Eau Claire school superintendent Michael Johnson said in a statement. “However, based on all relevant information, our hybrid instructional model and health department guidance, we believe it is the best decision moving forward to protect community health and safety. We did not come to this decision lightly, and we understand the impact this postponement will have on our entire community. Please know that we hope to be able to resume athletics later in the school year.”
The decision affects all fall sports played at Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North: football, boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis, girls golf, and cheer and stunt.
“It’s a tough situation for everybody,” said Memorial boys soccer coach David Kite, whose team is coming off a trip to the state tournament in Milwaukee. “But I think it’s the right thing to do considering everything. We’re a community team. It’s our job to support the community and be good role models. If that means sitting down, then we’ve got to sit down.”
The new WIAA calendar still includes regular winter and spring seasons, though both have been shortened to accommodate for the alternative spring period. There are slight overlaps between the alternative spring and both the winter and spring slates, but athletes will be allowed to participate in more than one sport at a time with school board approval.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s proposal for a seven-week regular season schedule was approved as part of Friday’s plan, allowing schools to play every other member in newly restructured eight-team conferences should they all stay together in either the fall or alternative spring. Schools that move football to the spring can begin practices on March 8.
Regional groupings, featuring four teams in football and eight in other sports, will be formed if fall sports postseasons are played. Spring football will not include a postseason tournament, or culminating event, as the WIAA has called it.
The WIAA is asking schools to decide whether they will participate in the fall or alternative spring by Sept. 1 for scheduling purposes.
The Eau Claire Area School District’s announcement follows a trend for schools in metro areas across the state. The entire Big Eight Conference — featuring Madison-area schools Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona — has postponed fall sports to the spring. So have schools in the capital region from the Badger Conference and Rock Valley Conference, as well as districts in La Crosse, Green Bay and Appleton.
The quick decisions bode well for schools like Eau Claire Memorial and North to find opponents in the alternative spring.
“Just in our area, we’ll be able to put a schedule together no problem,” Memorial football coach Mike Sinz said. “It might look a little different. Obviously we have to wait to see what the other Big Rivers Conference schools, what they end up doing as far as playing in the fall or spring. ...
“I was on the phone right after the decision was made. Obviously when you’ve been a coach for a while you get to meet a lot of coaches from around the state. You build relationships. So as soon as that was decided by the WIAA on Friday morning I got on the phone and started contacting people so we can make sure we have seven games for our team.”
The latest Eau Claire County health order, which runs through Aug. 19, calls for physical distancing between households. Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese was non-committal on whether the WIAA’s high-risk sports — football, volleyball and boys soccer — can be played in Eau Claire County under the order when she spoke with WEAU earlier this week.
“We are working with schools, and coaches, and parents, to find creative ways for kids still to be active with some of these sports,” Giese told Hello Wisconsin’s Tyler Mickelson. “I think we all realize that there are sports where six feet is a difficult challenge. The reason for that, and very simply the reason for that, is this disease spreads primarily by droplets that come through the air, and if you’re close by someone, you’re more likely to have those droplets land on you and for you to get sick. This is all about slowing down the chance that this happens. Some sports it’s more likely to happen, and that’s the challenge.”
Those involved in athletics at Eau Claire’s two public schools have a plan to follow, though the WIAA calendar can obviously be uprooted again with an uptick in positive coronavirus cases. For now, at least some questions are answered.
“Although this season is postponed, I will still be training my hardest for this upcoming season,” Eau Claire North football lineman John Hedrington tweeted after the news broke. “Event+Response=Outcome.”