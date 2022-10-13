After putting together more than a thousand stories over the last four-plus years, I'm in a spot I don't have much experience in: I'm not quite sure what to write.

When the final stories are filed and the last pages are sent to the printing press on Thursday night, I'll be closing the book on a chapter that has shaped my life. I came to the Chippewa Valley as an outsider five years ago, and I sit here today in a place that's become my new home. There's no doubt that the stories I've gotten to tell have played a huge role in that.