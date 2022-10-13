After putting together more than a thousand stories over the last four-plus years, I'm in a spot I don't have much experience in: I'm not quite sure what to write.
When the final stories are filed and the last pages are sent to the printing press on Thursday night, I'll be closing the book on a chapter that has shaped my life. I came to the Chippewa Valley as an outsider five years ago, and I sit here today in a place that's become my new home. There's no doubt that the stories I've gotten to tell have played a huge role in that.
I've spent nearly five years covering the teams and athletes of the Chippewa Valley, and there has been no shortage of memorable moments. Who could forget when Sam Stange belted a late, go-ahead homer out of Fox Cities Stadium to give Eau Claire North a baseball state championship a few years ago? Or when a kid from Rice Lake put the world on notice with a sprint for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics? It's a moment Kenny Bednarek will never forget, and I'll always remember waking up at the crack of dawn to write about it.
I once thought I'd never see a greater challenge in my role here than when the Osseo-Fairchild boys basketball team tipped off its 2019 state semifinal game at 8:15 p.m. and didn't finish until nearly 10 p.m. — leaving this reporter with only about 20 minutes to get a full story to the press. The cherry on top: The game wasn't decided until the closing seconds, when the Thunder saw an attempted buzzer beater come up empty. That was my cue to sprint over to the press conference room at the Kohl Center and type faster than I ever have before. An ungraceful sight, I'm sure.
Of course, a year later I was proven wrong. It turns out that writing about sports when the sporting world shuts down for several months in a row is a bit tougher than a deadline crunch. Who would have thought?
I've been around for state titles, monumental upsets, and tales of inspiration from all over. I've seen communities rally together, whether it was for a cause or just to support their hometown athletes. I've always appreciated what it means to be able to tell the stories of those communities, and the connections I was able to make as a result. Whether you're a coach, athlete, or a fan, the highlight was always the chance to connect and share your experiences. That was never something I took lightly, and I'm grateful for the stories I was trusted to tell.
I couldn't have done it all without the support of some great co-workers over the years. I can't thank Mike Klees and Nick Erickson enough for bringing me on board back in 2018 and showing me the ropes. The same goes for Jack Goods and Aaron Rose, who teamed up with me to put out an award-winning section for a couple of years running while having a blast all the while. Most recently, it's been great to share the Chippewa Valley sports landscape with Cara Dempski.
I will miss it all as I embark on my next journey, joining the sports information department at UW-Eau Claire. I'll still be involved in the area sports scene, just in a different capacity. I'm excited for a new opportunity, but I'll carry the experiences I've had as a local sports reporter with me for the rest of my life. Thank you for following with me along the way and making this area what it is. The Chippewa Valley is a special place in the world of Wisconsin sports, and that's thanks to the people that shape it. It's been an honor to be a small part of that.