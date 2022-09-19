Participants in the 2022 Reel Recovery retreat held Sept. 7-9 in the Chippewa Valley gather in a circle as part of the event’s closing ceremony, to remind participants of the new bonds made during the retreat and the new circle to which each man now belongs.
A fly fishing event held earlier this month in the Chippewa Valley brought nine men who are cancer survivors or are going through active treatment or are in remission from cancer to experience the community and the outdoors around the region. Reel Recovery bills itself as “a national non-profit organization that conducts free fly fishing retreats for men with all forms of cancer.”
The nine men who participated in the Eau Claire-based retreat held September 7-9 have shared some feedback on the event with retreat co-chair Tom Sather. Several members of the Eau Claire chapter of Trout Unlimited served as fishing buddies and guides to the men while they were in the area. According to Sather, retreat participants were matched up with volunteer fishing buddies who are familiar with the area to have conversations while on the water and away from the stream. It gave attendees, “a chance to forget about the cancer.”
Sather indicated some popular locations for fishing were Elk Creek and Duncan Creek. When most people think of fly fishing, they think of fishing for trout, which can commonly be found in cold, clean water. One thing a Reel Recovery retreat offers participants is a chance to bond with other men over the commonalities in their cancer battles.
One participant informed Sather, “there is nothing more gratifying than walking on common ground especially when one is wearing waders.”
One piece of the retreat is called Courageous Conversations, which are led by a trained facilitator who guides the men through some of the more difficult and emotional topics that can come with dealing with cancer. Several attendees for the 2022 event held in the Chippewa Valley explained to Sather they no longer feel so lonely on their journey through cancer because they have now made some good friends.
One of the most poignant moments Sather noticed during the retreat was when the men were gathered around and adding their signatures, the date and location of the retreat to the vests sent to the location by the national Reel Recovery organization.
The vests have several thousand signatures with dates on them, because the national organization sends them to retreat locations for participants to sign and date, then the vests are shipped back to be sent on to another retreat location.
Sather explained the vests served as a powerful visual example of the bond that exists between all the men who have ever participated in Reel Recovery retreats. He is aware of multiple email threads that have started among the nine participants in the Eau Claire-based 2022 retreat. He hopes the Wisconsin retreat will return to the Eau Claire area in future years, though past retreats have been held in La Crosse and Onalaska.
“I really wanted to spotlight the area and the outdoors here,” Sather said. “Water is an important aspect of our community, and it fits so well with this national recovery organization whose goal is to get men with cancer together to have some conversations and bonding and friendships, and to do it over fly fishing in a variety of areas.”
The participants in the Eau Claire event were from the upper Midwest, with many from Wisconsin and Illinois. The nine participants in the retreat were in varying stages of remission or active treatment, and represented multiple age groups.