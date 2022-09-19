Circle Ceremony

Participants in the 2022 Reel Recovery retreat held Sept. 7-9 in the Chippewa Valley gather in a circle as part of the event’s closing ceremony, to remind participants of the new bonds made during the retreat and the new circle to which each man now belongs.

 Photo by Trenity White

A fly fishing event held earlier this month in the Chippewa Valley brought nine men who are cancer survivors or are going through active treatment or are in remission from cancer to experience the community and the outdoors around the region. Reel Recovery bills itself as “a national non-profit organization that conducts free fly fishing retreats for men with all forms of cancer.”

The nine men who participated in the Eau Claire-based retreat held September 7-9 have shared some feedback on the event with retreat co-chair Tom Sather. Several members of the Eau Claire chapter of Trout Unlimited served as fishing buddies and guides to the men while they were in the area. According to Sather, retreat participants were matched up with volunteer fishing buddies who are familiar with the area to have conversations while on the water and away from the stream. It gave attendees, “a chance to forget about the cancer.”