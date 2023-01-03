5c31397241027.image.jpg

Maxim Glyvka jumps at Mount Washington on Jan. 5, 2019. He set the 30-meter hill record with his jump of 31 meters during the event.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

With Olympic-sized Silver Mine Hill under repair, the historic Mt. Washington complex steps into the city ski jumping spotlight this weekend.

The Flying Eagles Ski Club hosts the best young athletes in the four-state Central Division in a National Junior qualifying tournament Saturday and Sunday highlighted by jumping from the enlarged 55-meter jump as the club celebrates its 91st anniversary.