With Olympic-sized Silver Mine Hill under repair, the historic Mt. Washington complex steps into the city ski jumping spotlight this weekend.
The Flying Eagles Ski Club hosts the best young athletes in the four-state Central Division in a National Junior qualifying tournament Saturday and Sunday highlighted by jumping from the enlarged 55-meter jump as the club celebrates its 91st anniversary.
Jumping starts Sunday on the 7, 15 and 30 meter hills at 10:45 a.m., and moves to the 55-meter at 2:30 p.m. A Nordic Combined National qualifier will be held Friday with a single jump at Mt. Washington at 10:45 am and then goes to a cross country course at Silver Mine Hill to complete the action.
Among the entries expected from Chicago, Minneapolis, St.Paul, Madison, Westby, Cameron and Ishpeming, MI are about 20 of the current Flying Eagles membership of 35.
“We’ve got a lot of really young kids growing up in our program,” said head coach Brian Wallace, a St. Paul native who won the North American championship at Silver Mine Hill in 2014. “And a lot of the kids coming in are on the edge of making it to the next level.”
Of the Flying Eagles, among jumpers to watch, according to Wallace, are Ethan Kuehl, Annie Misurek and Mason Gorski, who is making a comeback after suffering injuries as a top prospect in a fall at Brattleboro, VT in 2020.
Misurek, 14, is a veteran of several years on the hills and was selected for a USA Nordic Fly Girls camp last summer. She jumped the 55-meter last year taking second in her class. ”She is going through a growth spurt but is doing well”, said Nick Mattoon, assistant coach and 2018 Olympic alternate.
Among a promising group of younger jumpers is the 12-year old Kuehl, who has been a winner in the younger classes and shows a lot of promise. He could jump the 55-meter.
“He’s pretty young but Nick and I know pretty much it’s a good age to step up,” said Wallace. “But he’s got to be ready. It’s up to him.”
The defending 55-meter champion and hill record holder Stewart Gundry will not be jumping. The Flying Eagle set the record at 54.5 meters or 179 feet last year, actually tying with Chicago’s Jacob Fuller for
the mark. Gundry will be in Park City, UT taking part in tryouts for the World Junior championships.
“I hope we get a new record,” said Wallace, who added he is enjoying his time working with the kids as Flying Eagles coach.
“Ski jumping gave me so much and made me the man I am today,” he said. “I just want to give back to the kids.”
Although jumping has been held at Mt. Washington since 1892, this will be the third tournament on the plastic-covered, year-around new 55-meter, enlarged and remodeled under the direction of Matt Gundry and Dan Mattoon.
The Flying Eagles youngsters are trying to follow in the footsteps of ski jumper Andrew Urlaub and two-time Nordic Combined Olympian Ben Loomis, who was a U.S. star in last year’s China Olympics. Both are taking part in World Cup competition in Europe.