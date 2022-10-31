Blugold football coach Wesley Beschorner, and players Ivan Ruble, and Parker Bohm took a few minutes from their Monday afternoon schedules to speak with local media regarding Saturday’s 48–26 victory over UW-Stevens Point. The players, and coach indicated the team’s focus remains on playing one game at a time, which means everyone is focused on carrying the momentum from Saturday’s win into the upcoming game against the Platteville Pioneers.
Ruble commented on the novelty of being able to run the football during the contest saying, “It was really nice to me. I give all the credit to the five guys up front. We couldn’t do anything at all without them up front, and doing the work that they do is greatly appreciated by everybody on the team.”
He was also asked how the team plans to carry the momentum into the contest against Platteville. Ruble answered,” we need to get back to work. I mean, we keep the momentum going and I think we’re going to be really good for Saturday coming up.”
He indicated a big part of what the team will need to do against Platteville is just maintain a balanced approach like it had against the Pointers.
Beschorner was pleased with the team's efficiency running the football, and said, “That was fun. You know, all three phases played more cohesively. And, you know, we built off each other.”
Bohm commented, he and his teammates are hoping to carry Saturday’s momentum over into the final two games. He said of the Blugolds,” we can bring that energy, and that confidence. It really seems like the guys believed that we could win the game, and we turned out winning it. It felt pretty good.” The coach and players agreed the post-game mood in the locker room was pretty high with loud music playing, everyone congratulating one another, and a general sense of celebration. Beschorner indicated this week’s trip to Platteville represents his first visit to the Pioneers' Home field. Bohm also explained this is his first visit to Platteville, and said he had looked up photos of the stadium and, “it’s a cool place. You know, it’s a nice facility. So it’s going to be nice to go down there and see what we can do.”
The trio addressed differences between the game against Platteville, and prior games. Ruble said, “The biggest difference is, obviously we hadn’t had six rushing touchdowns in any of the rest of the season. We just got after a really good week of practice. I mean, I can’t bring up these guys up front enough. I mean, they really got in there and they adjusted and were able to do what I know they can do, and they’ve shown how to do in the past. That’s kind of what propelled everybody. Those five guys up front, I can’t praise them enough.”
After this week’s game at Platteville, the only remaining WIAC foe for the Bluegolds to face is the UW – Oshkosh Titans at home Nov. 12.