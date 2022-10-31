UW-Eau Claire at UW-Stout football

UW-Eau Claire's Ivan Ruble carries the ball against UW-Stout on Saturday, Oct.1 in Menomonie.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Blugold football coach Wesley Beschorner, and players Ivan Ruble, and Parker Bohm took a few minutes from their Monday afternoon schedules to speak with local media regarding Saturday’s 48–26 victory over UW-Stevens Point. The players, and coach indicated the team’s focus remains on playing one game at a time, which means everyone is focused on carrying the momentum from Saturday’s win into the upcoming game against the Platteville Pioneers.

 Ruble commented on the novelty of being able to run the football during the contest saying, “It was really nice to me. I give all the credit to the five guys up front. We couldn’t do anything at all without them up front, and doing the work that they do is greatly appreciated by everybody on the team.”