Former Green Bay Packers general manager and executive vice president Ron Wolf succinctly summed up why he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
"When I first got there, the Packers had the poorest record in the National Football League," Wolf said Thursday at Florian Gardens. "When I left nine years later, they had the best record in the National Football League."
He wasn't ready to take all the credit, though. He has a certain No. 4 to thank.
"Lets face it," Wolf said of Brett Favre. "He's the reason I got into the Hall of Fame."
Wolf, who spent nine years with the Packers, made his first trip to Eau Claire this week to serve as the keynote speaker at the Boy Scouts of America's 16th annual Leadership Dinner. He shared numerous stories of his time in Green Bay during an extended Q&A session with WEAU's Bob Gallaher, including memories of first coming to the city, Super Bowl XXXI, bringing in Reggie White and, of course, Favre.
"Brett Favre can imitate other people," Wolf said. "He'd call you on the phone and says he's somebody else and he sounds like somebody else."
Wolf, who entered the NFL in 1963 as an Oakland Raiders scout, went on to have stops in Tampa Bay, a second with the Raiders and one with the Jets before arriving in Green Bay in 1991. His work with the Packers, which included trading for Favre in 1992, earned him a selection to the Packers' ring of honor and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in addition to his honor in Canton.
"Having an opportunity to be a part of the green and gold, what a way to end a career," Wolf said. "I ended my career with the greatest organization anyone could be affiliated with in the NFL. I'm talking about the history, I'm talking about the fans, the loyalty. It's incredible."
Now 19 years out of the league, Wolf doesn't follow football or the Packers as closely as he used to. He watches NFL RedZone and keeps up with two teams — the Dolphins since he lives in Florida and Cleveland since his son, former Packers staffer Eliot, serves as the Browns' assistant general manager.
"He did it all on his own, all after I was out of the game," he said. "They were 1-31 and won seven games last year. I think they're building something pretty good there. They've got an excellent young quarterback and it will be interesting to see how far they go."
Wolf said he usually makes it back to Wisconsin a couple times each year. He came in January for the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and is sticking around this time until Saturday for Ted Thompson's induction into the Packers Hall of Fame.
"I feel a certain affection toward the state of Wisconsin with the success that we had in Green Bay and that the people accepted what we were able to accomplish," Wolf told the Leader-Telegram prior to the dinner.
The dinner, a major fundraiser for the Boy Scout's Chippewa Valley Council, also honored Eau Claire-based judge and Distinguished Eagle Scout Thomas Barland prior to Wolf's introduction. Representatives from the Boy Scouts said Wolf's leadership and wherewithal to change the Packers' outlook made him a great fit for the evening's theme.
"You think about a leader who puts the focus on what an organization could and should do, that's Ron Wolf," Chippewa Falls scout executive and CEO Tim Molepske said.
"He was an inspiration," counsel president David Raihle added. "That's what we hope scouting can do for our youth. That we, as an organization, can give them that framework where they can grow and develop."