It’s Wednesday June 6, 2018 and Dalton Roach is waiting for a phone call. It’s taken years to get to this moment and now all he can do is wait.
Finally, the phone rings. On the other end is an offer from the Houston Astros, who have selected Roach in the 21st round of the MLB draft.
After four years at Minnesota State and three summers with the Eau Claire Express, the Astros offered the former Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe a contract. Signing it should just be a formality.
He heads out to meet with the Astros’ doctors who find an abnormality in his arm. And just like that, the offer is gone.
Roach’s own independent doctor later examined his arm and found nothing serious. He even followed up with a few more tests and was told that his arm was the same as a handful of other Major Leaguers’, but it was too late, Houston had already moved on.
“I remember the phone call like it was two minutes ago,” Roach’s father, Brian Roach said. “I got the phone call from Dalton that he was flying back home and not signing. All the excitement that we had when he did get drafted… and then when it didn’t happen, you just felt bad for him. He worked really hard and you couldn’t believe he wasn’t going to get a chance.”
There was still some hope he would be picked up by another Major League organization, but when no offers came, he turned to independent ball, eventually signing with the River City Rascals.
Independent ball is typically where baseball dreams go to die. It’s a fun league, according to Roach, but the chances of ever getting signed to play in a Major League organization are grim. Only about two players per team per year are signed to affiliated ball from any of the major independent leagues, according to a 2016 article by Jeff Zimmerman of Fangraphs.
But Roach didn’t let the numbers get to him. Instead, he took the ball, stepped onto the mound, and dominated.
He posted a 1.12 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning in five games for the Rascals this year. He was virtually unhittable, with a WHIP of 0.719.
Then, one day, he showed up at the ballpark and his manager Steve Brook called a team meeting.
Everyone packed into the clubhouse and Brook made the announcement: Roach was being offered a contract by the St. Louis Cardinals.
“It was a surreal moment,” Roach said. “It’s a moment I have worked so hard for.”
He called his wife, then his parents.
“We couldn’t believe it to be honest. We were just elated,” Brian said.
The Cardinals brought him out to West Palm Beach, Fla., and this time, his arm was cleared.
A lifelong Brewers fan, Roach has had to make some lifestyle changes. He traded in his blue and gold for the red and yellow of the Cardinals.
“I didn’t grow up a Cardinals fan, but right now I’m absolutely their biggest fan,” he said. “They’ve clearly had great success, especially when they kick the Brewers’ butts all the time,”
Brian can’t say the same.
“The Brewers are still my No. 1 team, but the Cardinals just moved up almost tied for first,” he said.
Finally, on June 22, just a year after he thought he was on his way to affiliated ball with the Astros, Roach stepped onto the mound in Johnson City, Tenn., to make his minor league debut with the Cardinals’ rookie ball affiliate.
His first outing didn’t go the way he had hoped but playing in affiliated ball is a change that Roach is still getting used to.
“Everyone in these lineups is a really good hitter,” Roach said. “You’re not going to have any time to slack off or let your thought process drift, you have to go in there with a true presence of confidence and a thought process of how you’re going to attack every batter.”
His goal now is to make it to the Majors. He knows the odds; They’re low for anyone playing in the minors. But he’s not ready to give up on a dream that’s carried him this far.
“It’s a great feeling every day you get to keep playing this game,” Roach said. “So many people don’t have the opportunity to keep playing to this point. It’s a feeling you can’t take for granted.”