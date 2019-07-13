Some habits are hard to kick.
Michael Beckfield can attest to that every time he steps into the Eau Claire Rivermen dugout.
Say Beckfield sees Rivermen catcher Andy Niese make a nice stop behind the plate, or knock a single up the middle. Chances are you’ll hear an unusual showing of support from Beckfield.
“Nice one, coach!”
Even though they’re teammates, Beckfield just can’t call Niese anything else.
Such is life when you’ve grown so accustomed to playing under Niese’s tutelage as a Regis Rambler over the last four years.
Beckfield is one of seven current members of the Rivermen to have transitioned from being a member of a Niese-coached Regis team to being his teammate in the Chippewa River Baseball League.
“I can’t not call him coach,” Beckfield said.
Don’t worry, Niese says. Beckfield’s not the first one to feel like that in his early days as a member of the team, and he probably won’t be the last.
“There’s an adjustment period, without a doubt,” Niese said. “It’s usually right at the start. At times the guys aren’t quite sure what to call me. … I tell them whatever you feel most comfortable doing, call me that.
“Some guys get into their mid-20s and are still calling me coach. Others go with Andy within a couple of months, and it’s all fine with me.”
Niese is used to it by now. By his estimate, he’s been teammates with his former players since 2002 when he was a member of the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks.
He’s still in a role of authority for the Rivermen — he’s the team’s manager — but he’s much more of a teammate than a coach now for his former players.
“He definitely still plays a factor as a coach, just because he has so much experience with the game,” said Dayton Gutsch, a 2018 Regis grad who’s in his second year with the Rivermen. “We still learn from him, but now we also get the opportunity to play with him.”
And with that opportunity comes a chance to see their former coach in another capacity.
“It’s a shift from being that authority figure to being more of a peer,” Niese said. “As a coach you’re always helping someone, but as a teammate you’re right in the middle of everything with them. You’re on the field, you’re in the middle of the action. It definitely changes how you have to interact with one another.”
Beckfield, Gutsch and Jordan Ruppelt are all fairly new with the Rivermen. Beckfield and Ruppelt are both in their first seasons playing for the team. And while there’s the adjustment period to go through, they’re still having just as much fun as they were when they donned Regis green.
“It’s all the same. We’re still having just as much fun as we did in high school, and it’s the same Andy as well. Just one of the guys,” Ruppelt said.
Same guy, just a different role.
“I tell them when they come out to play for the Rivermen that I’m not their coach anymore. Pregame as the manager I’m telling them things to remember, but as a player I’m also getting myself ready to play,” Niese said.
And he plays better than most. Niese is the all-time hits leader in CRBL history after breaking the career record last summer.
That doesn’t come as much of a surprise to his players-turned-teammates.
“He plays exactly how he coaches,” Gutsch said. “Everything that he said back when we were in high school, he puts into action.”
“He’s a great coach, he’s had a lot of success with his teams at Regis," said Sawyer Sturz, one of the longer-tenured Ramblers-turned-Rivermen as a 2012 high school graduate. "And he just eats, lives and breathes it as a player. So it’s hard to say which one he’s better at."
Being able to see a coach practice what he preaches is just one of the perks of the Rivermen’s situation. On the flip side for Niese is the chance to see players he mentored continue on their journey into adult life. He’s also a teacher in the Regis system, making his connection to the former Ramblers go even farther back.
“I’ve known more than a few of them since they were just kids going all the way back to elementary school,” he said. “It’s unique and a cool process to be part of, to see these guys go through college, find jobs, get engaged, get married, go through those big steps of adulthood.”
The new guys will get used to the situation soon enough. And in the meantime, they’ll just keep having fun with it.
“I think a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do this, so I think we’re actually really lucky,” Ruppelt said. “I’m really grateful for it.”