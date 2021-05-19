The culmination of a lifetime spent on the golf course will come this week for Derek Holmes.
The 2010 graduate of UW-Stout is playing at the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, S.C., following his performances at the PGA Professional Championship in April.
"Behind the birth of my son and my wedding, this is one of the highlights of my life," Holmes said in a UW-Stout news release.
Holmes is a PGA pro who manages a PXG golf retail shop in Edina, Minn. He had been a club pro until 2020, when he took over his current role. Holmes was an All-American in both 2009 and 2010 at UW-Stout.
He qualified for the PGA Championship, one of golf's four majors, by placing eighth at the PGA Professional Championship in Florida last month. He shot even par, sinking a 30-foot putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff to reach the PGA Championship.
“When that putt went in, I don’t remember much,” Holmes said in the news release.
Holmes tees off at 7:22 a.m. EST on Thursday. He'll be in a group with South Africa's George Coetzee and South Korea's Byeong Hun-An.
Holmes is one of 20 PGA pros in the field. He's one of 10 making their debut at the event. It will be his first-ever PGA Tour event.
“This is different. I’ve got to get a lot more comfortable with people watching me,” he said.
The PGA is being played at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, a course expected to be particularly challenging given the conditions. A strong wind is present throughout the course this week, and it's already the longest course in the history of the majors at 7,876 yards.
Holmes is entering the event looking to soak in the moment. Getting to test himself against the best golfers in the world is an achievement of its own.
“My goal is to make the cut," Holmes said. "If I don’t, I’m still going to be enjoying the experience because who knows if this could happen again?"
Holmes' brother, Devin, will be his caddie. He played collegiately at St. Cloud State.
He'll have even more support back at his alma mater.
“Derek, in my opinion, is the most gifted golfer ever to play at Stout," former Blue Devils women's golf coach and golf enterprise management program professor Howie Samb said. "His swing is extremely solid and produces tremendous speed, which converts to tour-like distance.
“The whole Stout golf fraternity is proud of Derek and will be excited to watch him perform this week. Anyone who is an avid golfer understands what a feat Derek has already accomplished just qualifying for the PGA Championship."