The Chippewa River Baseball League will be well represented in the Wisconsin Baseball Association finals tournament next weekend.
Four CRBL organizations advanced out of this weekend’s WBA pool play: the Eau Claire Cavaliers, Eau Claire Bears, Osseo Merchants and Tilden Tigers. They’ll make up one fourth of the participants battling for a WBA championship Friday through Sunday in Merrill and Marshfield.
The Cavs did it on home turf, defeating Brill 10-1 on Friday and the Tri-Co. Timberjaxx 23-0 in seven innings Sunday at Carson Park. Eau Claire won the WBA Tournament in 2019, the last time the team took part in the event. The Cavaliers sat out last summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tilden, who spent the weekend in Osceola, is looking to add onto an already strong summer after winning the CRBL championship last week. Nolan Baier allowed just five hits while going nine innings in a 9-1 win against the Osceola Braves Saturday. Lucas Steinmetz, Drew Steinmetz, Cole Zwiefelhofer and Tanner Opsal all had two RBIs to back their pitcher. Then Tilden broke a scoreless tie Sunday with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to best the Spring Valley Hawks 6-3. Jon Schoch and Baier each had two RBIs.
The Merchants are looking to still get hardware this year after seeing their CRBL championship run come to an end. Osseo opened the weekend with a 6-2 win against Sparta Miller in Sparta, backed by three RBIs from Nolan Matson, and followed up with a 7-2 win against the Wausau River Hawks Sunday. Joe Zawicki had a bases-clearing, three-RBI triple against Wausau, while Jaxon Kostka drove in two.
The Eau Claire Bears secured their spot with a 5-2 win against the Lake Superior Sea Dogs and a 13-1 win against the Whittlesey Reds in Hayward. Joel Zachow had two RBIs against the Sea Dogs, while Nathan Kent put up a full stat line against the Reds with three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases on a 2-for-3 day. Chevy Tollefson and Tyler Gray earned the wins on the mound.
A handful of CRBL teams saw their seasons end this weekend in the WBAs. That includes two teams who were playing in River Falls, the Bloomer Woodticks and Chippewa Falls LumberJacks.
Bloomer went 1-1, falling in its opener 16-3 to the host River Falls Fighting Fish. Powered by two-RBI days from Corey Poirier and Andy Niese, they rebounded for an 8-3 win on Saturday against the Ashland Merchants, the team’s first WBA victory since 2007.
Chippewa Falls, which finished as the runner-up in the CRBL postseason, dropped games to the Prescott Pirates and Rib Lake Osprey. The LumberJacks’ comeback effort in the seventh inning was held to one run in a 4-1 loss to Prescott, and they closed with a 11-8 defeat at the hands of Rib Lake despite a 3-3 showing from Blake Trippler and a 3-5 performance from Jake Varsho.
The Whitehall Wolves, the lone CRBL squad competing in Haugen, fell to the Merrill Rangers 17-11 and the Haugen Hornets 11-5.
The finals bracket consists of 12 teams in four pools, two in Merrill and two in Marshfield. Pool play will run Friday and Saturday, with the winners of each locations’ pools matching up on Sunday. The championship game will also be played Sunday following the semifinals.