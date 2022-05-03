Four Flying Eagles have maintained their position on the USA Nordic National ski team roster.
Leading the group announced this week is Olympic standout Bern Loomis, who heads the Nordic Combined team.
The others are Andrew Urlaub on the ski jumping roster and Stewart Gundry and Logan Gundry on the ski jumping junior team.
They are among 41 American athletes nominated for the 2022-23 national ski jumping, Nordic Combined and junior teams based on selection criteria designated by USA Nordic Skiing.
“Following a successful season, our teams are composed of a wide range of veterans and rookies from every division across the country,” said interim CEO Blake Hughes. “We have a motivated group of athletes and staff that are set up to take the next step forward.”
Loomis, 23, is in his ninth year with the team and coming off a sensational season in which he placed a U.S.-high 15th at the Beijing Olympic Games and closed the season with a World Cup 12th place at the famed Holmenkollen in Oslo, Norway.
Loomis, a member of the Military’s World Class Athlete Program, scored in 10 of the 11 World Cup events he entered and finished with 76 points.
He is joined on the team by fellow Olympians Jasper Good and Stephen Schumann of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Jared Shumate, Park City, Utah. Also named were Grant Andrews, Gunnar Gilbertson and Niklas Malacinski of Steamboat; Carter Brubaker, Alaska and Evan Nichols, Hanover, N.H. Among those chosen for the junior team was Maxim Glyvka, Chicago.
The ski jumping team features all members of last year’s team with the exception of Kevin Bickner, Chicago, who has withdrawn.
Urlaub, 21, and in his seventh year on the team, had a banner early season, placing third in Continental Cup action and scoring Grand Prix points but was excluded from the Olympic Team due to questionable criteria although he ranked among the top four nearly all season. He placed second and third in the national championships and scored COC points late in the season.
He joins teammates Casey Larson and Patrick Gasienica of Chicago and Decker Dean and Erik Belshaw of Steamboat.
Logan, 19, and Stewart Gundry, 16, are in their second year with the junior team after gaining international experience by skiing in the World Junior Championships at Zakopane, Poland late last winter. Stewart is considered among leading prospects due to his age and potential.
Also on the junior team are Jason Colby, 15, Steamboat, and Isak Nichols, 15, Chicago.
The women’s ski jumping team includes Olympian Anna Hoffmann, Madison while Adeline Swanson, St. Paul is a member of the junior team. Anna Malacinski, Steamboat, is one of the leaders on the Nordic Combined group.
All athletes are now in training for the summer season and will have the option of accepting nominations. The final teams will be named in the fall.