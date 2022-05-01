Cold and wet conditions didn't put a damper on the 2022 running of the Eau Claire Marathon. Participants packed the starting line, supporters lined the streets and runners hit their goals at the finish on Sunday in Eau Claire.
Viroqua's Hayden Fredrickson was the first marathon finisher, crossing the line in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 42 seconds. It was a breakthrough after an up-and-down run in last September's marathon, where he led after 20 miles but ultimately finished outside of the top 10.
Fredrickson pulled up as he approached the finish in downtown Eau Claire, and swung his arms as if hitting a home run as he passed through the finish line tape. His time ranks among the fastest in recent years at the Eau Claire Marathon. In the last six years, only David Luy has run a faster time. He set the record at 2:23:09 in 2018.
Just over 20 minutes after Fredrickson finished, it was Rachel Ragona's time to shine. She was the women's division champion at last fall's Eau Claire Marathon, and defended her title on Sunday. The Eau Claire resident finished in 2:52:16 to take first among the women.
"It was great," Ragona said. "It was definitely a bit more challenging this year with the weather, especially on the dirt stretches where it got a little muddy and slick. I definitely fell a few times. And with it being earlier in the year this year, you have don't have as much time to get your long runs in. So it was a little tougher than last year for me, but it was nice to challenge myself."
Ragona's run from last year would have been tough to match. She set the new women's record with a time of 2:48:34 in September.
The weather was picturesque for that run, but that wasn't the case Sunday. A consistent drizzle and cool temperatures didn't keep spectators and volunteers away though. The downtown portion of the race in particular had streets lined with supporters.
"I feel like there were more people out this year, even with the rain," Ragona said. "That's got to be an Eau Claire thing: The worse the weather gets, the better the community seems to get."
The race returned to its usual spring running after being held in the fall last year. That was one of the effects of the pandemic.
It made for a quick turnaround for those participating in both, but it was well worth it for many. Smiles were plentiful as waves of runners crossed the finish line.
"It was kind of gritty," Ragona said with a laugh. "I wasn't really prepared for it like I wanted to be, but it's the hometown race so I was determined to do it."
Mike Walentiny (Lewiston, Minn.), Jeremy Duss (Monona), Christopher Malloy (Middleton) and Adam Pardoux (St. Paul, Minn.) rounded out the top five in the men's marathon. Cassie Johnston (Green Bay), Molly Wirtz (Minneapolis), Riva Johnson (Bend, Ore.) and Theresa Monpas (Chippewa Falls) filled out the top five behind Ragona in the women's marathon.
Benjamin Brown was the top male finisher from Eau Claire in the marathon, placing seventh.
St. Paul's Daniel Docherty won the men's half marathon in 1:10:28, and Cottage Grove's Jackie Hering won the women's half marathon at 1:15:48.