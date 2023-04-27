He played in more games in more sports than any athlete in city history.
He was the winner in more games than you can count.
It includes from the early organized playground competition of his youth to numerous national championship challenges throughout the rest of his life.
So now it’s about time.
Would you believe “retirement.”
“I have officially given up and announced that I would not compete any more in competitive events,” said Jim Ganther. “I’ve called it quits and am retiring for good.”
He has an excuse, too. His knees are “bone on bone” from the wear of his lengthy playing days. And he turned 90 years of age January 14.
Ganther squeezed everything he could into those 90 years, ready to go every time he heard a whistle blow or someone call “Play Ball.”
Although a somewhat undersized youth that limited him in high school, the bulk of his book of achievements came in later life and all across the nation.
He is best known for his prowess in softball – first in fastpitch but later and more extensively in slowpitch, in which his teams became state and national contenders.
They are recalled as Kerm’s and Houligans and Bankers Life and many, many others. That resulted in a record 38 city league championships which led to regional and state titles and national appearances.
Oh, don’t forget that it featured unbeaten pitching streaks of 90 games in slowpitch following 39 in fastptich. Or that he once pitched a no-hitter in slowpitch with the help of a vacuum cleaner defense.
And all the games and wins kept piling up as the basic group of players continued through the “golden years” taking national Masters honors as “old timers.”
A math major could wear out a bunch of calculators putting all the numbers together from this unimaginable career that included playing in 40 state slowpitch tournaments and managing 23 national teams. Although he spent most of his time on the mound, he could hit the ball as well as pitch it.
Just a great all-around athlete, he was behind much of the success as the organizer, leader and pitcher.
Thus it came as no surprise that he was a charter member of the Wisconsin Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame. Among other Halls he has been enshrined in are the Regis High School and the Eau Claire Baseball.
Ganther’s baseball career started at an early age. He played at Regis, the American Legion team and Leif’s Conoco Oilers, impressing enough to sign a contract with the Boston Braves organization, which he was unable to take advantage of.
Ganther was also a highly-successful horseshoe pitcher and won his class in 25 tournaments. He also played in 17 World tournaments gaining ten second place finishes and went on to win five championships in seven World Senior Tournaments at St. George, Utah.
As quarterback and passer, he led Wagner’s to seven city touch football championships; he was a six-time league champion in bowling; played on two YMCA championship basketball teams and won numerous awards at Kessler Playground as a youth.
On the job, Ganther was just as successful. He was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame for his work at Principle Life.
Ganther and wife Gloria , who raised four children, are currently rehabbing at Cambridge Senior Living after recent mishaps.