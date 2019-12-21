Eric Gardow enjoyed dunking a basketball.
Sometimes it turned out good, sometimes not so good.
In the second half of a game at Menomonie in 1986, the 6-6 inside force shattered the backboard glass and the game had to be finished in a practice gym with no spectators watching. Eau Claire North won.
As a junior in the 1985 state tournament, the Huskies faced eventual champion Milwaukee Washington in an opener and Gardow’s third quarter slam excited the Husky crowd and helped pull his team within seven at the time in a 52-39 loss.
Gardow, who died recently at the age of 51, did much more than dunk and always seemed to be where he was needed.
Jack Bennett recalls Gardow’s steal and pass to Sherm Carstensen that led to a basket as a key play in UW-Eau Claire’s 60-58 tournament win over Bennett’s UW-Stevens Point team in 2000 and Eau Claire went on to the NCAA finals.
“He was a nice player who got nothing but better,” said high school coach Pat Hammond. “He just loved the game.”
That love and hard work paid dividends as he played in the state tournament for North, the NAIA Nationals in Kansas City and the NCAA Final Four at Salem, Va., for the Blugolds.
At North, he helped the Huskies to a 34-9 record and Big Rivers Conference championships in his two years. As a senior, he averaged 14.5 points and over 10 rebounds in a 15-5 season that gained him first team All-Northwest honors.
He bonded with teammates Jeff Watkins, Al Pabich, Mike Kinderman and Joel Bunce and they remained close through the years.
Gardow, who played hockey until the eighth grade, was recruited by UW-Stevens Point but after one year, he decided to come back and Ken Anderson welcomed him to his powerful Blugold team.
He made his key contributions off the bench on the Blugolds national NAIA semifinalist team in 1989 and a decade later, he returned to finish his education, coming off the bench to contribute in 1999 and 2000, when the Blugolds lost in the national finals to Calvin College, Mich., 79-74.
In his three years, he played on teams that posted a 73-18 record and in his last two seasons he contributed 106 points and 124 rebounds but was most valuable for his stifling defensive work.
Although his playing days ended, Gardow’s passion for the game never died.
“He loved to coach,” Hammond said. “He helped me and a lot of others.”
Including the athletes in Qatar, where he coached the National Team in the far east.
He also served a term as coach at Mondovi and helped long-time UW-Stout coach Ed Andrist, Marshfield coach Gordie Sissons and ...well, the list could go on and on. He also ran a basketball camp in recent years and most recently served as athletic director at Chippewa Falls McDonell.
And an avid outdoorsman, he took time out to shoot a buck during the recent deer season.
Gardow’s success wherever he went happened not only because of his knowledge, determination and willingness to help at any time, but a personality that always made you feel special. You know, the big guy with the soft touch.
And the road was not always easy. Along the way, he had to overcome a bout with testicular cancer.
And he never forgot his roots.
“He was loyal to North, he always checked on the Huskies,” Hammond said. “He was pretty proud to be a Husky and we’ll miss him.”
The Eau Claire – and worldwide basketball community, for that matter – has lost a friend.