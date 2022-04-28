AUGUSTA — Generations of Augusta baseball were on display at Memorial Field on Thursday.
Wally Shong played on Augusta's prep team in 1947. Seventy-five years later, he returned to the diamond to greet a familiar face. The lifelong baseball fan celebrated his 95th birthday by throwing a ceremonial first pitch to his grandson Joe Shong, who plays catcher for this year's Beavers.
The community and family has long bonded over America's pastime. For Wally, there was no better way to celebrate than at the diamond.
"I'm just thrilled to death, with me being here and my grandson catching," Wally said. "I can't believe it, to be honest with you. The time has been great and gone awful fast."
Wally turned 95 last week, but the celebration rolled into this week. He received a round of applause and a pat on the back from his grandchildren after tossing out the first pitch.
"It was just amazing," Joe said. "It's unbelievable what a community can do."
Wally has been a baseball fanatic since his playing days, and was glad to return to the field where generations of Beavers have made memories. He had his fair share as a player, and he wasn't the first either.
"Baseball has always been great in Augusta. We had the teams before me, and that's 75 years ago," Wally said. "We've had a lot of great games here, a lot of great games."
Memorial Field is the longtime home of the Beavers. The baseball played there has connected the area and the Shong family.
"It means everything in the world," Joe said. "I don't know how to explain it. It's really hard to explain."
On Thursday, the past got to meet the present and the future. In addition to Joe being on the receiving end of the first pitch, a couple of other family members escorted Wally out to the mound.
The community and family support meant the world to the 95-year-old. It was, he said, indescribable.
"I can't explain it," he said. "I don't have the words."