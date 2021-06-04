The Eau Claire Express needed to have patience to get into the winning column to start the season.
It was rewarded in a big way on Friday night.
Henry George knocked a walk-off single to left field, scoring Ryan Lin-Peistrup to give the Express a 9-8 win over Mankato at Carson Park.
The walk-off capped a wild, back-and-forth affair against the MoonDogs. The Express ran out to a 6-1 lead by the fourth inning before Mankato started a late rally.
The MoonDogs scored seven runs across the final four frames, including two in the top of the ninth to foil a save opportunity for Eau Claire.
The Express (1-4) got the final run they needed when Lin-Peistrup was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth and advanced to second and third on a pair of errant pitches.
George took care of the rest.
Four players had two hits for Eau Claire: George, Greg Lewandowski, Jarod Wandersee and Lin-Peistrup.
Eau Claire native Jack Brown got the start on the mound and had a standout season debut. The righty worked five strong innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out four.
Menomonie native Jace Kressin earned the victory with two innings of work to finish out the game.
The Express host Mankato again on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Carson Park.