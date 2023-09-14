Marlins Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Donaldson (3) watches his home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

Georgia Southern (2-0) at Wisconsin (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: Wisconsin by 19 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

  