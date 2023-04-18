Heat Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo fouls Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies aren’t saying whether their star players will be available Wednesday night as both teams try to avoid falling into 0-2 holes before hitting the road in their respective first-round series.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis’ Ja Morant both exited their series openers Sunday after getting hurt on drives to the basket, with Antetokounmpo bruising his lower back and Morant aggravating an already injured right hand.