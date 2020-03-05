INDEPENDENCE — Thursday felt like a little bit of a time-warp.
Brianna Nelson made bounce passes and Eleva-Strum took mid-range shots from the free throw line, a flashback to a traditional type of play. But in the end it was Bangor going old-school with its size and new-school with its outside play — including nine 3-pointers — to carry them to a 72-64 win and a trip to Saturday's Division 5 sectional final.
Eleva-Strum came out defensively in a 2-3 zone with an emphasis on doubling Bangor’s Karsen Kershner when she caught in the ball in the post.
The Cardinals limited Kershner’s scoring early on, but that help-side defense allowed her to kick out to the shooters, where Bangor came out hot. Andrea Olson made the first of her three first-half 3s and Bangor was on the scoreboard on its first possession.
“(We did) anything we could do to help and dig down and come from the help side to limit her ability to score,” said Eleva-Strum assistant coach JB Grangaard.
Eleva-Strum held its own on its end of the floor with a variety of scorers. Jayden Ellifson made two first half 3s, and Kloe Hillestad and Kylie Putzy made their jump shots. Most of the Cardinals' baskets came off Nelson driving into the Bangor defense and making a pass in small spaces.
“She can create windows when there aren’t windows to begin with,” Grangaard said of Nelson.
Nelson and Jordyn Turk put together a 4-0 run to tie the game at 25 with 2:38 left in the first half, the last time Bangor wasn't in the lead.
Andrea Olson made her first of the six Bangor first half 3s to give her team a 28-27 lead with 1:20 left.
Bangor started the second half scoring in the paint via its lone senior, Kershner, which sparked a 16-5 run that exceeded nearly eight minutes of game time.
That 16-5 run only saw one field goal from the Cardinals in over an eight minute stretch.
“We were trying to get the ball moving, look for open shots. They just weren’t falling for us,” Grangaard said.
Ellifson hit a 3-pointer to break the cold streak that pulled the game within 48-35 with over 9:40 left. That was after Nora Tucker gave Bangor its biggest lead of the night at 16 points.
Eleva-Strum finished the game on a 23-14 run with Nelson and Ellifson scoring 11 and 13 of their second half points in the final 9:40 of the second half. Nelson drove to the basket on back-to-back possessions to bring Eleva-Strum within six, but with just :41 seconds left. It was too little to late.
The Viterbo recruit finished with 16 points.
Bangor hit its free throws to seal the game, before Hillestad, one of eight Cardinals seniors playing in their final game, hit a 3 within the final five seconds to end the game.
The eight seniors leave Eleva-Strum coming off one of the most successful runs in the last few years: a 38-12 record with two regional championships to boot.
Bangor 72, Eleva-Strum 64
Eleva-Strum: Brianna Nelson 16, Kloe Hillestad 8, Kylie Putzy 6, Madison Schultz 3, Jayden Ellifson 21, Kelli Hanson 2, Olivia Windjue 8.
Bangor: Andrea Olson 8, Haley Jones 15, Taylor Jacobson 7, Nora Tucker 13, Megan Miedema 16, Aliyah Langrehr 4, Karsen Kerschner 9.
3-pointers: Eleva-Strum 6 (Ellifson 4, Nelson, Hillestad), Bangor 9 (Miedema 3, Olson 2, Jones 2, Jacobson, Tucker).
Halftime: Bangor 30-27.