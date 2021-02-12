The Eau Claire North girls basketball program has been building to this.
When Jill Elliott took over as head coach in 2018, the Huskies were at a transition point. Most of the program's top scorers had graduated, and the next generation came in looking to make its mark.
Progress was slow but steady. Elliott's message was always that hard work would pay off.
On Friday, that proved true again.
North held off city rival Eau Claire Memorial 57-43 in the Division 1 regional semifinals at the Doghouse for the program's first playoff win in four years.
The magnitude of the milestone was clear to see, with the Huskies bouncing around in celebration after the final buzzer.
"I'm so proud of these kids," Elliott said. "They've bought in and are believing. The foundation we laid last year, you can see it pay off now as we get our first playoff win. We're making some headway, and I'm really proud of that."
The second-seeded Huskies rode a stout defense to victory, making open looks for the sixth-seeded Old Abes hard to come by at times.
North (14-5) led by two points with five minutes left in the second half, but clamped down the rest of the way. The Huskies allowed just one field goal in the final five minutes of action and made enough free throws to put the game away.
"What I liked about our defense was that we took away their cutters," Elliott said. "When we played them last week, Memorial did such a fantastic job of cutting to the lane on us. In the first half, they were doing that again. We were chasing, missing our switches, not talking. I think in the second half we really improved. The girls just changed their stances and gave better help. If anything, the second half was just about defense."
The loss ended the road for a Memorial team which was starting to heat up after winning its last two games. The Old Abes were able to hang around with the No. 2 seed for most of the night, but ultimately couldn't get enough shots to fall down the stretch.
"I thought at times, at some crucial moments, our shot selection wasn't where it should have been," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "But I thought our kids competed. ... It kind of snowballed on us, but we were in position to make something happen."
Evie Dreger led North with 16 points. Reanna Hutchinson added nine, while Nadia Horn, Brya Smith and Alyssa Polus tallied eight apiece.
Holding a 43-41 lead late in the second half, North embarked on a quick 5-0 run to push the advantage to seven. The Huskies added nine points from the free throw line in the final two minutes as Memorial (8-12) tried to keep its hopes alive by fouling.
Tessa Hazelton was a force for the Old Abes, converting three old-fashioned 3-point plays as part of a 21-point performance. She scored 11 of Memorial's first 14 points.
Lily Cayley, Jeana Sorensen and Brenna Lasher all scored five points for the Old Abes.
North will face top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids on the road in the regional finals on Saturday.
"In the past, we've had just small goals, like having a winning record," Elliott said. "We never really expected for the year to go quite as it has. So I'm just so proud of these kids."
Memorial, which grew over the course of the year with several sophomores and juniors seeing significant minutes, will have four seniors move on from this year's team in Sorensen, Abrielle Van Dyck, Halle Ross and Anna Hoitomt.
"They're a group of kids that led us through a time that nobody ever has been through," Fanning said. "I thought they did a great job during the spring and summer of organizing and keeping our kids together. That leadership is something you can't duplicate, so we're very thankful for those four kids."
Eau Claire North 57, Eau Claire Memorial 43
Memorial (8-12): Tessa Hazelton 21, Lily Cayley 5, Jeana Sorensen 5, Brenna Lasher 5, Tessa Ross 2, Josie Barstad 2, Halle Ross 2, Anna Hoitomt 1.
North (14-5): Evie Dreger 16, Reanna Hutchinson 9, Nadia Horn 8, Alyssa Polus 8, Brya Smith 8, Tayah Christopher 5, Addison Bohman 3.
3-point goals: Memorial 2 (Cayley, Sorensen), North 5 (Hutchinson 2, Horn, Smith, Bohman).
Halftime: North 28-21.