Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls sent three golfers to sectionals, and two are back this fall. Seniors Kaleigh Ripley and Rachel Fransway will look to build on last year's success. The Cardinals have a large sophomore contingent, with six 10th-graders in the program. ... Eau Claire Memorial has big shoes to fill after the graduation of all-state golfer Lexi Meade. Four of last year's top five golfers are back though, including Maddie Verhaagh and Maddy Logan, who both finished in the top 30 at sectionals. ... Eau Claire North has several experienced golfers back in the mix. The Huskies will, however, need to replace Sydney Brown, who placed sixth at the state tournament last year. Haley Cronin, Samantha Thompson, Kiah Wilczek and Ally Klauck are all back with varsity experience. Coach Sam Erickson has his largest roster in 10 years, with 14 girls on the team. ... Hudson took third in the conference last year, an improvement from fifth in 2017. Junior Paige Hillman earned first team all-conference honors last season. ... Menomonie qualified for sectionals last year and has a couple of players back from that lineup. Olivia Steinmetz and Carli Dahms have both taken on larger roles this fall. ... Rice Lake has potential with a mix of experienced and new players, according to coach Taylor Hanvelt. AnnaMarie Jones and Laurel Wagner are back after gaining varsity experience last fall. The Warriors are aiming to shoot in the low 400s as a team by the end of the year. ... River Falls was the conference champion last year and appears to be the favorite again this fall. Four of the team's top five golfers are back. The Wildcats are aiming to improve on last year's fourth-place sectional finish.
Elsewhere
Baldwin-Woodville fielded a young team last year and has everybody back this fall. That includes Ashley Burr, who qualified for sectionals a season ago. ... Flambeau had a varsity team for just the second time last year and qualified for sectionals. Abby Bratanich and Sophie Hauser are expected to occupy the top two spots in the lineup for the Falcons. ... Ladysmith will be led by all-conference honoree Jackie Wallin, who averaged a 50 last year. Kaitlyn Schott and Morgan Susedik are also back. ... Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek is entering its first season as a co-op. The team has a handful of golfers back from last year from the Thunder's lineup, but has needed to replace No. 1 player Keila Kittelson. ... Regis/Altoona has some experience back in Emma Anderson, Quinn Petersilka and Sydni Yarrington. The co-op is looking to improve on last year by sending a few players to sectionals. Yarrington finished in 23 at regionals as a freshman last year, which was the best finish among returning players. ... Youth is a theme for Stanley-Boyd this year. The Orioles have 11 golfers in the program, 10 of which are freshmen. Issabella Green, a sophomore, is the only non-freshman. The team will look to gain some experience and grow for the future.
— Previews by Spencer Flaten, based on information provided by area coaches